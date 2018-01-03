Navigators Add Local Pitchers DeSouza, Sullivan for 2018

News Release

LYNN, Mass. - On Tuesday, the North Shore Navigators added to the already strong group of local players on their roster as general manager Bill Terlecky announced that Medford's Anthony DeSouza and Swampscott's Gavin Sullivan will join the Futures Collegiate Baseball League team's pitching staff in 2018.

"Having a local presence on the roster is important to us every year," Terlecky said. "Anthony will be competing for innings for the first time in college this season, while Gavin adds another young but talented arm to our staff. I'm excited to have them both at Fraser Field for the summer."

DeSouza is a two-time former Malden Catholic captain in the midst of his redshirt freshman season at the University of Rhode Island. He was named a Catholic Conference All-Star following his final two seasons as a Lancer, finishing his senior year with a 4-2 record, 1.13 ERA, and 75 strikeouts in 49.2 innings of work. The right-hander will become the sixth Rhody product and third Medford native to play for North Shore in its franchise history come summer.

A Stetson University commit, Sullivan spent three seasons pitching for his hometown Big Blue before moving to the prep school ranks at Cheshire Academy in 2017. The former Salem News All-Star went 7-0 with a sub-1.00 ERA and issued just four walks en route to earning Central New England Prep Pitcher of the Year honors last spring. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound right-hander was also named a Rawlings/Perfect Game Underclass All-American prior to last season.

Sullivan will join four other Swampscott natives and Big Blue alumnus Al Wallach of Nahant on the Navs ' all-time roster . Wallach, a Framingham State senior, spent each of the last two summers with North Shore.

The Navigators will be announcing more additions to the roster in the coming weeks and months in preparation for the 2018 season, which begins on May 31.

