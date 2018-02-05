Naturals Offer Valentine's Gifts for Fans

February 5, 2018 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that Sinker the Lake Creature will be playing Cupid in advance for Valentine's Day this year. The lovable Naturals mascot will be delivering a select amount of baseball-themed Valentine's Day packages including tickets, chocolates, and flowers to fans throughout Northwest Arkansas as part of this annual program.

For only $75.00 your special someone will receive four (4) Naturals ticket vouchers good for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark when the Naturals play host to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday, April 5 at 6:25 p.m., a rose, and a box of chocolates. The special Valentine's Day package will be personally delivered by Sinker at an agreed upon time and location on Wednesday, February 14.

There are only a select amount of these special baseball-themed Valentine's Day packages available so the Naturals ask that fans place their order no later than Friday, February 9th so that a package can be reserved and delivery scheduled for February 14th. Interested fans can visit www.nwanaturals.com and print an order form under the Tickets & Promotions tab on our website. You can also call us at (479) 927-4900 or stop out and see us at our Administrative Offices, located at Arvest Ballpark, for more information.

Once the completed form has been received, a representative from the Naturals will contact you directly to confirm the time and place of the delivery. Space is very limited for deliveries so reserve your spot early. Deliveries will be on Wednesday, February 14.

In addition to the special Valentine's Day deliveries by Sinker the Lake Creature, the Naturals will be offering fans a special Singles and Doubles pack out of the Team Store. The Singles pack for $25 offers fans without a significant other the opportunity to treat themselves to a Valentine's Day gift as it includes a ticket to our Right Field Patio for Saturday, April 7, a $25 gift card, and a Naturals cap. Meanwhile, the Doubles pack for $40 is perfect for a couple looking for a date night at Arvest Ballpark. This pack features two (2) Dugout Premium tickets to Saturday, April 7, a $40 gift card, and two (2) Naturals caps. To purchase the Singles or Doubles pack, visit www.nwanaturals.com/teamstore, call (479) 927-4900, email tickets@nwanaturals.com, or stop out to the ballpark.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtags #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2018 schedule, tickets, group outings, promotions, roster, and Spring Training information as we prepare for the upcoming 2018 season.

