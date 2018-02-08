Naturals Job Fair Is Tonight at Arvest Ballpark

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announce that they will be hosting their 11th annual Job Fair for part-time, GameDay associates tonight - Thursday, February 8 - from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room located near the Main Gates at Arvest Ballpark.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 the Naturals will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, GameDay associates who, if selected, will be instrumental in assisting the front office of the Naturals during the upcoming 2018 season. The Naturals are seeking individuals that will continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to each and every fan that visits Arvest Ballpark.

Applications are currently available on www.nwanaturals.com under the Employment Opportunities section found in the Contact Us drop down menu. Details of each position are listed below. Additional information regarding these part-time jobs can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900. People that are unable to make the job fair on February 8 can stop at our Administrative Offices at Arvest Ballpark to fill out an application.

Patina Restaurant Group, the official concessionaire of Arvest Ballpark, will also be on hand at the Job Fair to interview prospective candidates for part-time, GameDay roles. People are encouraged to interview for positions with the Naturals and Patina to increase potential for hire for 2018.

Here is the full list of the positions that will be available at the 2018 Job Fair:

Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Usher

Ushers must be willing to assist each fan and answer any questions that might arise. Each usher is assigned a specific section(s) in the stadium and is responsible for attending to any problems that arise from that section.

Kids Zone Attendant

The Kids Zone area is for kids 12 years and younger. Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely and do not leave the area without their adult guardian. This area includes the playground, 4 inflatables, kids train, mini-golf course and wiffle ball field.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front line employees of our GameDay Associate Customer Service Team. "Welcome to Arvest Ballpark" or a similar greeting should be made to every customer. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Program Seller

Responsible for enthusiastically selling the souvenir programs and scorecards. This position requires a loud voice, lots of energy, and good people skills. An enthusiasm for baseball and knowledge of the game is a plus.

Clubhouse Attendant

Responsible for a clean baseball environment for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of the pre-game, during the game post-game, on the field and in dugouts. Will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, chasing down foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids periodically among various other tasks. Individuals will work in close proximity to the players and under supervision of clubhouse manager.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Duties mostly entail interacting with fans, signing autographs, and periodically taking photos. Mascot will also work with game day staff during select on-field promotions. Must be able to be active for 2-3 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Breaks are given throughout the shift and a private dressing room is available for the mascots. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots from place to place.

GameDay Positions - Business Department

Ticket Seller

Responsible for selling tickets on Game days and handling fan issues that should arise. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required. Does require basic familiarity with computer and ability to use our ticket system, ProVenue. This position is normally finished by the second inning of the game and leaves you time to clock out and watch most of the game as a fan or have the night to yourself.

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Scanners are the second interaction a fan has, and should welcome the fans with enthusiasm. All Ticket Scanners will be trained in the use of the hand held scanner and Naturals Policies. In addition to greeting and scanning fans into the ballpark, scanners will assist the full time staff with exit giveaways and thanking the fans as they leave. Applicant must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Gate Security/Bag Checker- Bag Checkers are essential to Arvest Ballpark security. Associates will search and identify objects, food, and/or drink that are not allowed by Naturals & Texas League Policies. Working hand-in-hand with the ticket scanners, bag checkers will help organize the entry lines and answer any pertinent fan questions. Checkers will also manage in-game re-entry by checking fans in and out of the ballpark. Applicants must be able to stand for long periods of time.

Retail Associate

Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required.

GameDay Positions - Broadcast Department

DakStats Operator

DakStats is a position that controls the line score on the videoboard. It requires baseball knowledge, comfort with new computer software, ability to keep score, and problem-solving skills. Operator must arrive 30 minutes prior to first pitch and shift ends once the game is completed.

Field Timing Coordinator (FTC)

The FTC is a contracted position through the Texas League. It's a position that requires robust baseball knowledge and attention to detail. The FTC controls the field clock between innings, pitches and at-bats. Workers would arrive 30 minutes prior to first pitch and would be able to leave once the game concluded. Position may include brief meetings with the umpires.

GameDay Positions - Operations

Grounds Crew

GameDay grounds crew is needed for majority of the 70 Naturals games along high school games and various other events throughout the season. The duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning infield drag/dance, and post-game patching. Applicant must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds, be willing and able to work in various weather conditions. The Naturals grounds crew is very flexible with hours.

Ballpark Operations - Will work directly with the Director of Ballpark Operations, Asst. Director of Ballpark Operations in the daily activities of the facility. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Daily maintenance checklists to prepare ballpark for events, assist in fulfilling maintenance requests as they are received from fans, staff, or team, perform checklists during games to ensure facility is being operated and maintained to standards set prior to the season. The operations staff is very flexible with hours

Patina Restaurant Group

Concession Cashiers, Runners and Servers

Serve our fans in a fast and professional manner. Must be friendly, personable and well groomed.

Cooks

Preparing all food to proper temperature and ensuring consistency product. Capable of working at a fast pace.

Suite Attendants

Provide guests with reliable, professional and courteous food and beverage service. Experience in a la carte waiter service preferred.

The 2018 season of Naturals baseball at Arvest Ballpark will begin when Northwest Arkansas hosts the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A Affiliate of the World Champion Houston Astros, on Thursday, April 5 at 6:25 p.m.

