Naturals Job Fair Is on Thursday, February 16

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will be holding their 10th annual Job Fair for part-time, GameDay associates on Thursday, February 16 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Sam's Club Community Room at Arvest Ballpark.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16 the Naturals will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, GameDay associates who, if selected, will be instrumental in assisting the front office of the Naturals during the 2017 season. The Naturals are seeking people that will continue the tradition of providing top-notch customer service to each and every fan that visits Arvest Ballpark to enjoy the affordable, fan-friendly entertainment of a Naturals baseball game.

The organization is also inviting those that are interested in applying to stop at our Administrative Offices located at Arvest Ballpark in advance of the event on Thursday, February 16 to fill out an application and schedule an on-site interview. Applications are currently available on www.nwanaturals.com under the Employment Opportunities section found in the Arvest Ballpark drop down menu. Additional details regarding these part-time positions can be obtained by calling (479) 927-4900.

Patina Restaurant Group, the official concessionaire of Arvest Ballpark, will also be on hand at the Job Fair to interview prospective candidates for part-time, GameDay roles for the upcoming season. Those interested in working at Arvest Ballpark this year are encouraged to interview for positions with the Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group to increase potential for hire.

Here is the full list of the positions that will be available at the 2017 Job Fair:

Usher

Ushers assist each fan and answer any questions that might arise. Each usher is assigned a specific section in the stadium and is responsible for attending to any problems that arise from that section.

Suite Attendant

Suite Attendants assist each fan and answer any questions that might arise on the suite level. Each usher is assigned a specific section in suites and is responsible for attending to any problems that arise from that area.

Kids Zone Attendant

The Kids Zone area is for kids 12 years and younger. Attendants are responsible for ensuring all children play safely and do not leave the area without their adult guardian. This area includes the playground, 4 inflatables, kids train, mini-golf course and wiffle ball field.

Program Seller

Responsible for enthusiastically selling the souvenir programs and scorecards. This position requires a loud voice, lots of energy, and good people skills. An enthusiasm for baseball and knowledge of the game is a plus.

Clubhouse Attendant

Responsible for a clean baseball environment for all the players, coaches, and umpires throughout the course of the pre-game, during the game andpost-game on the field and in dugouts. They will be responsible for retrieving bats and other equipment, chasing down foul balls, and keeping the umpires furnished with liquids periodically among various other tasks. Individuals will work in close proximity to the players and under the supervision of the clubhouse manager.

Mascot

Engaging, enthusiastic individual that will act out the character of the Naturals mascots "Strike" and "Sinker". Perform at all (or majority of) home games at Arvest Ballpark and some community appearances, as requested. Duties mostly entail interacting with fans, signing autographs, and periodically taking photos. Mascot will also work with game day staff during select on-field promotions. Must be able to be active for 2-3 hours in costume and have a willingness to show your personality through the characters. Breaks are given throughout the shift and a private dressing room is available for the mascots. Training and a script for each game is provided, and a handler is also assigned to help with crowd control and getting mascots from place to place.

Ticket Scanner

Ticket Scanners are the second interaction a fan has, and should welcome the fans with enthusiasm. All Ticket Scanners will be trained in the use of the hand held scanner and Naturals Policies. In addition to greeting and scanning fans into the ballpark, scanners will assist the full time staff with exit giveaways and thanking the fans as they leave.

Gate Security/Bag Checker

Bag Checkers are essential to Arvest Ballpark security. Associates will search and identify objects, food, and/or drink that are not allowed by Naturals & Texas League Policies. Working hand-in-hand with the ticket scanners, bag checkers will help organize the entry lines and answer any pertinent fan questions. Checkers will also manage in-game re-entry by checking fans in and out of the ballpark.

T icket Seller

Responsible for selling tickets on Game days and handling fan issues that should arise. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required. Does require basic familiarity with computer and ability to use our ticket system, ProVenue. This position is normally finished by the second inning of the game and leaves you time to clock out and watch most of the game as a fan or have the night to yourself.

Retail Associate

Works in our Team Store leading up to and during the game. Non-game hours may be available depending upon need. Requires organizational skills, ability to complete sales, and maintain inventory accurately. The ability to multi-task is also important as the retail store may be very busy at times throughout each game. Money handling and customer service experience a plus, but not required.

Parking Attendants

Naturals Parking Attendants are the front line employees of our Game Day Associate Customer Service Team. Parking Attendants are the first to greet our customers. "Welcome to Arvest Ballpark" or a similar greeting should be made to every customer. Parking attendants are asked to process cash transactions and make change as needed.

Grounds Crew

Naturals' gameday grounds crew is needed for majority of the 70 Naturals games along high school games and various other events throughout the season. The duties involve batting practice tear down, cleaning equipment, 5th inning infield drag/dance, and post-game patching. Applicant must be able to lift a minimum 50 pounds and be willing and able to work in various weather conditions. The Naturals grounds crew is very flexible with hours.

Ballpark Operations

Will work directly with the Director of Ballpark Operations, Asst. Director of Ballpark Operations in the daily activities of the facility. Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Daily maintenance checklists to prepare ballpark for events, assist in fulfilling maintenance requests as they are received from fans, staff, or team, perform checklists during game to ensure facility is being operated and maintained to standards set prior to the season. The operations staff is very flexible with hours.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the San Antonio Missions, the Double-A Affiliate of the San Diego Padres, on Thursday, April 6 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Day of Season 10 of Naturals Baseball at Arvest Ballpark.

