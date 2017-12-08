Naturals Holiday Packs and December Store Special

News Release

Discounted ticket and gift card packs along with a 35% OFF sale in the Team Store

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are offering three (3) different discounted Holiday Packs for fans as well as a 35% OFF storewide special online and in the Naturals Team Store during the month of December.

The Holiday Packs are priced at $25, $50 and $100 and are the perfect gift for the baseball fan in your family. The $25 Holiday Pack features four (4) Dugout Premium vouchers to Opening Day on April 5, 2018 and a $25 Gift Card that can be used throughout Arvest Ballpark. The $50 Holiday Pack includes four (4) Dugout Premium vouchers to Opening Day, four (4) Dugout Premium flex vouchers for any game and a $50 Gift Card. The $100 Holiday Pack features four (4) suite tickets to a game of your choice (April 9, May 1, or May 17) and a $100 Gift Card. Fans can purchase these stocking stuffers in-person, by calling (479) 927-4900 or visiting www.nwanaturals.com/teamstore.

In addition to the discounted Holiday Packs, the Naturals Team Store will be offering fans a 35% OFF storewide sale through Wednesday, December 20th. Fans can shop at the Team Store, located at Arvest Ballpark, weekly (Monday-Friday) from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. or on Saturday, December 9th and Saturday, December 16th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. The 35% OFF Team Store special is also being offered to fans online at www.nwanaturals.com/teamstore. Fans taking advantage of the sale online will receive FREE shipping on all orders of over $75. No coupon code is required and the offer excludes Holiday Packs and game worn items.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will host the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Double-A Affiliate of the 2017 World Champion Houston Astros, on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 6:25 p.m. for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on social media all year by using the hashtag #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of the latest information on the upcoming 2018 season of Naturals baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.

