NATURALS BEGIN GAME IN JUNE; WALK-OFF WINNERS IN JULY

Donnie Dewees, Jr. tripled and scored on a Nick Dini sacrifice fly in the 8-7 walk-off win over the Hooks

SPRINGDALE, Ark - In a game that began on Friday, June 30th and ended in the early hours of Saturday, July 1st as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (5-3, 44-34) defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks (4-4, 38-40) in walk-off fashion for an 8-7 win. The celebration began after Donnie Dewees, Jr. tripled and then scored on a Nick Dini sacrifice fly to secure the series victory.

With the back-and-forth game all tied up at 7-7 in the ninth, the hot-hitting Dewees got the rally started for the Naturals by lifting a ball deep towards the wall in the right-center field gap for a triple. After an unsuccessful safety squeeze attempt, Dini would hit a fly ball to centerfield. Kyle Tucker made the catch and Dewees bolted for home beating the throw for the win.

Both teams exploded for early offense as they combined for six first inning runs. The two run frame for Corpus came from a RBI single by J.D. Davis and a sacrifice fly by Jon Singleton. Northwest Arkansas scored four against MLB rehabber RHP Collin McHugh as Samir Duenez, Alfredo Escalera, Dewees, and Humberto Arteaga all collected run-scoring singles in the inning.

With the Naturals leading by a score of 4-2 in the bottom of the second, the skies above Arvest Ballpark opened up and the rain came. It ultimately resulted in an extended delay of an hour and 58 minutes as the game eventually resumed at 9:50 p.m.

The Hooks came out firing after the break as they put up a run in the third and another four in the fifth. Davis, the Texas League leader in home runs connected on a two-run shot for his 19th of the year before Jason Martin added a two-run double.

Trailing 7-4 in the sixth the Naturals stormed back to tie the game. Duenez and Dewees were in the middle of the action again as Duenez knocked home Jack Lopez with a double before Dewees plated both Duenez and Zach Walters with his own double.

LHP Richard Lovelady (W, 1-0) earned the win in his Naturals and Arvest Ballpark debut. The young lefty wowed the crowd with an electric fastball as he struck out four of the six batters he faced. RHP Ryan Thompson (L, 0-2) took the loss for the Hooks.

The Naturals out-hit the Hooks by a 15-to-14 margin with Dewees and Nicky Lopez each recording four hits on the night.

Northwest Arkansas will continue their current 6-game homestand with the series finale against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) at Arvest Ballpark tomorrow night - Saturday, July 1 - with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. The Naturals will send LHP Foster Griffin (5-1, 1.93 ERA), the reigning Texas League Pitcher of the Week, to the hill where he'll square off against LHP Alex Winkelman (0-2, 4.91 ERA) of the Hooks.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Facebook and Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtag #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on Season 10 of Naturals baseball.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark.

