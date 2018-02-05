Naturals Announce 2018 Promotional Schedule

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals continue the countdown to Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 5 by announcing their 2018 Promotional Schedule that is once again filled with fireworks, giveaways, and new and improved theme nights!

The promotional schedule begins when Naturals baseball returns on Thursday, April 5 for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark presented by Strike Out Stroke and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers as the Naturals take on the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) at 6:25 p.m. Opening Night features the first of our 18 post-game Fireworks shows along with a 2018 Magnet Schedule Giveaway for the first 2000 fans to enter the gates in addition to other pre-game festivities that will be scheduled to celebrate the 2018 home opener.

A Naturals staple, Fireworks Fridays, return as EVERY Friday home game will feature a post-game Fireworks Spectacular. In total, the Naturals will have 18 post-game fireworks shows this year with 12 of those being on Fridays, one (1) Thursday night show on Opening Night, one (1) Saturday night show on April 28 and four (4) shows around the holidays with two (2) on Sundays - May 27 (Memorial Day Weekend) and September 2 (Labor Day Weekend) - as well as two (2) leading into July 4 with fireworks on Monday, July 2 and an Independence Eve show on Tuesday, July 3.

Fans will want to arrive early on Saturday nights as that night will continue to feature premium fan giveaways throughout the year. This year's slate of giveaways will not disappoint as fans can look forward to two (2) exclusive bobbleheads - a Mike Moustakas Career Highlights Bobblehead by Unify Financial Credit Union (May 12) and a Salvy Splash Bobblehead by Cox Communications (August 4) - as well as three (3) Replica Jersey Giveaways - Throwback Jersey by Tyson Foods, Inc. (June 30), a Naturals Home Replica Jersey by Arvest (July 14) and a Camouflage Jersey Giveaway (August 11). Other giveaways during the 2018 season include our Magnet Schedule on Opening Night (April 5), Arvest Ballpark Calendar by TCBY (April 7), Mother's Day T-Shirt Giveaway by Johnsonville (May 13), Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt Giveaway by Gorilla Glue (May 26), Commemorative Ceramic Stein Giveaway by Foghorn's (June 7), Father's Day Grilling Apron Giveaway by Bush's (June 17), Superhero Cape by Arkansas Children's Northwest (June 29), Naturals Emoji T-Shirt by Coca-Cola (July 1), Bucket Hat Giveaway by Foghorn's (July 19), Water Bottle Giveaway by Red Vines and Sour Punch (August 12), and a Naturals Cap Giveaway by OzarksGo (September 1) to close out the giveaway portion of the regular season schedule. In addition to the premium giveaways, Saturday includes our Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hours, which is back by popular demand and will take place from 4:35 p.m. until 5:35 p.m. every Saturday night at Arvest Ballpark. It gives fans the opportunity to enjoy half-price specials on over 65 different alcoholic beverages at the Bullpen Craft Beer Bar, located down the 1st base side of the concourse.

In 2018, the Naturals have added some designated Theme Nights that, in addition to our returning Theme Nights, should be a hit for the entire family. Back in 2018 are the fan-favorites Star Wars Night (May 4), Bark in the Ballpark by I and love and you (April 29 and August 12) and Faith & Family Night Pre-Game Concert and Fireworks Friday presented by Sam's Furniture and Media Partner KLRC (May 11 and August 10). NEW Theme Nights for the upcoming season include Superhero Night by Arkansas Children's Northwest (June 29), Princess & Cowboy Night by Marco's Pizza (July 21) and Harry Potter Night by SeaPak (August 24).

A complete promotional schedule can be found on www.nwanaturals.com . Season tickets, mini packs, flex packs, group tickets, party areas, and suites are currently available for the upcoming season that will begin on Thursday, April 5 and conclude on Monday, September 3. Individual tickets for all 2018 home games will go on sale online to the public on Monday, February 26 and at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office on Saturday, March 3.

Follow the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Twitter @NWANaturals all throughout the year by using the hashtags #NaturalPastime and #CrowntoCrown for all of our up-to-date information on the 2018 schedule, tickets, group outings, promotions, roster, and Spring Training information as we prepare for the upcoming 2018 season.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

