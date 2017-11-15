NATIONAL SOCCER HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2017 INDUCTION

News Release

CHICAGO - U.S. Women's National Team legend Briana Scurry and former coach Dr. Joe Machnik will be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Feb. 10, at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

The Class of 2017 induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. ET, as part of the U.S. Soccer Annual General Meeting weekend. The ceremony will be invite-only but fans will be able to watch live on ussoccer.com.

During the 1999 Women's World Cup Final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, and in front of the largest crowd to ever watch a women's sporting event, Scurry helped shut out China for 120 minutes before stopping the Steel Roses' third penalty kick attempt in the dramatic shootout, allowing final U.S. shooter Brandi Chastain to clinch the World Cup title. Scurry also shepherded the U.S. WNT to two Olympic gold medals during an eleven-year run as the team's top goalkeeper.

Machnik has been involved with soccer in the United States in almost every way: as a player, coach, referee, instructor, match commissioner and now as a broadcaster for FOX Sports. Since 1977, Machnik has run No. 1 Soccer Camps, a program that has helped develop over 80,000 young players and seen its alumni play professionally and with the U.S. National Team. In 1990, Machnik was on the sidelines with head coach Bob Gansler as an assistant coach when the U.S. Men's National Team reached its first World Cup in 40 years. He has served as head of referees for three professional soccer leagues, including 15 years of involvement with Major League Soccer.

Briana Scurry Bio:

Scurry played for the U.S. WNT from 1994-2008, anchoring teams that won a World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals. The team's first choice goalkeeper for eleven years, she was Player of the Match in the 1999 Women's World Cup Final, perhaps the most memorable women's sporting event of all time. At the time of her retirement in 2010, Scurry was by far the most decorated goalkeeper in WNT history with 175 caps and 72 career shutouts. Professionally, she was a founding player in the Women's United Soccer Association with the Atlanta Beat. Now, Scurry is a powerful advocate for concussion/traumatic brain injury awareness and a motivational speaker.

Dr. Joe Machnik Bio:

Machnik has done it all in American soccer, as a player, coach, referee, instructor, match commissioner and broadcaster. An instrumental figure in the sport, Machnik helped guide the U.S. MNT back to the World Cup in 1990 after a 40-year absence as an assistant coach and worked as head of referees for three different professional leagues, including 15 years with MLS. His No. 1 Soccer Camps have helped to develop over 80,000 young players since 1977 and he is believed to be the only man to both coach in two NCAA Finals and officiate an NCAA Final.

