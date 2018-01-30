National Anthem Auditions Slated for March 7

News Release

EARN CHANCE TO PERFORM AT A 2018 KEYS GAME

FREDERICK, MD-Ever imagine singing the national anthem at a Frederick Keys game? The 2018 season could be your chance! The Keys will hold national anthem tryouts on Wednesday, March 7 from 4-8 p.m. Once again, auditions are scheduled to take place at the FSK Mall in Center Court.

"I can't tell you how many great singers and performers we saw at the Keys national anthem auditions last year," said team Marketing Manager, Erin Lawson. "It is always a deep pool of people to choose from and we're excited to see what this year has in store!"

Any individual who wants to participate must pre-register by visiting frederickkeys.com. The form can also be accessed by clicking here. This form MUST be submitted to Kevin Hernandez by either fax, mail or email by March 6. Any questions can be emailed to KHernandez@frederickkeys.com or by calling 301-815-9917.

All singers will be evaluated by a panel of judges from Key 103, 106.9 The Eagle and Keys staff. Tryout results will be posted on the club's social media platforms and those selected to sing will be contacted to set up a date.

Some general rules and notes about the audition process:

Tryouts take place on a first-come-first-serve basis Performers will sing the national anthem in its ENTIRETY No musical accompaniment will be provided No other songs may be sung at the tryout Solo acts and group performances are equally encouraged to tryout There are no age restrictions for singing the national anthem at a Keys game, but those who audition should be comfortable singing in front of a large crowd

Ticket plans are currently available for the 2018 season by contacting the Keys Groups Department at 301-815-9900. Each fan who purchases a ticket plan will have their choice of a Trey Mancini or an Austin Hays bobblehead. The Frederick Keys kickoff their home schedule on Thursday, April 12 against the Potomac Nationals at 7:00 p.m. To follow the Keys all offseason, fans can visit frederickkeys.com.

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. In 2017, the Keys received the Esurance Home Field Advantage Award for Carolina League for the second straight season, after leading the circuit in highest percentage of attendance based on ballpark capacity. The club will celebrate its 30th anniversary in 2018.

For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

