National Anthem Auditions at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Opening Night at Parkview Field on Saturday, April 7 is rapidly approaching, and the TinCaps are searching for musically gifted fans to perform the National Anthem before games during the 2018 season.

Singers, instrumentalists, and groups are encouraged to try out. Auditions will be held at Parkview Field on Wednesday, Feb. 28 (4-6 pm), Saturday, March 3 (11 am-2 pm), and Monday, March 5 (4-6 pm). Interested participants must schedule a tryout time in advance by contacting McKenzie Brown at 260-407-2809 or brown@tincaps.com.

Please keep in mind that not everyone who tries out will earn an opportunity to perform before a game. The TinCaps have 70 scheduled home dates for the season.

Also note that in recent years all tryout spots have been filled quickly. If interested in trying out, it is recommended to schedule a tryout slot as early as possible.

For those who are selected, National Anthem performers will receive four tickets to the game at which they perform.

2018 TinCaps National Anthem Auditions Key Details

- When:

o Wednesday, Feb. 28 (4-6 pm)

o Saturday, March 3 (11 am-2 pm)

o Monday, March 5 (4-6 pm)

- Where: Parkview Field's Suite Level Lounge

- Who to Contact to Schedule a Tryout: McKenzie Brown (260-407-2809 or brown@tincaps.com)

Season tickets and tickets for group outings are currently on sale, while tickets for all games will go on sale beginning Wednesday, Feb. 21. The 2018 season will be the TinCaps' 10th year at Parkview Field, which has been named the No. 1 Ballpark Experience in Minor League Baseball each of the past four years.

