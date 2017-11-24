NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal Issues Statement on Club Announcements

News Release

NEW YORK - North American Soccer League (NASL) Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal released a statement on Friday following the announcements made by FC Edmonton and the San Francisco Deltas. The statement reads:

As we anticipate what we hope will be a favorable outcome in the U.S. Court of Appeals, we have been working diligently to build a strong foundation for the 2018 season. We are looking at making a number of changes to our business structure, and we are encouraged by the amount of expansion candidates that are ready to join the NASL.

During this time of change, two of our clubs, FC Edmonton and the San Francisco Deltas, will be departing the league.

We are very appreciative of FC Edmonton's contribution to the NASL as a founding member. As the club's owner, Tom Fath was a tremendous ambassador for the league and his genuine passion for the community did so much for the fans and the people of Edmonton.

In San Francisco, it's unfortunate that the Deltas' business plans did not materialize in the way they had hoped. We remain a big believer in the market, as evidenced by the atmosphere and crowd at The Championship Final earlier this month, and we still believe that the city deserves a professional soccer team. We are in active discussions with potential ownership groups and we aim to keep professional soccer in San Francisco in the future.

We appreciate the support of the soccer community as we continue our plans for the 2018 season, and we remain confident ahead of our appeal hearing on December 15.

