NASL Announces the New York Cosmos 2017 Schedule

NEW YORK - The North American Soccer League (NASL) and the New York Cosmos today announced their 2017 Season schedule. The Cosmos' 2017 home opener will take place at MCU Park in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 pm against Miami FC. Season tickets are on-sale now.

The league's split-season schedule will feature a 16-game Spring Season and a 16-game Fall Season. Within each season, the Cosmos will play each of its seven opponents home and away, plus two additional matchups. The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot - and semifinal hosting rights - in The Championship, the league's four-club postseason tournament.

The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall last November, with a 4-2 win on penalties over Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

To view the full schedule, visit nycosmos.com/schedule.

About the Cosmos

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

For more information on the New York Cosmos, please visit nycosmos.com, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@NYCosmos).

---www.nycosmos.com---

