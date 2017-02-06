NASL Announces 2017 Schedule

NEW YORK - The North American Soccer League (NASL) announced its full 2017 schedule on Monday, releasing details on its split-season competition that will kick off on Saturday, March 25. North Carolina FC, Puerto Rico FC, and the San Francisco Deltas will each hosting opening-weekend clashes.

"The season is less than two months away, and we're excited to get back on the pitch and in front of our fans," said NASL Interim Commissioner Rishi Sehgal. "The pitch is where we're all able to truly celebrate the beautiful game, and we expect this season to bring compelling and entertaining soccer back into our communities."

The defending champion New York Cosmos will begin their title defense at Puerto Rico FC, visiting Juan RamÃ"n Loubriel Stadium on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Just as it was last year, WakeMed Soccer Park will be the site for another season opener, with North Carolina FC playing host to Miami FC that same night (kickoff time TBD). Later that evening on the West Coast, the San Francisco Deltas will take the field for their inaugural game, facing off against visiting Indy Eleven at Kezar Stadium. The historic tilt will kick off at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m ET).

"We are looking forward to a special night in San Francisco," Sehgal said. "The amount of work put in by the Deltas' ownership and staff over the course of the last year to build their club has been incredible. March 25 will kick off the future of the club and ignite the passion of San Francisco soccer fans."

FC Edmonton and Jacksonville Armada FC will kick off their 2017 campaigns the following weekend. The Armada will play host to the Eddies at Hodges Stadium on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. ET.

The league's split-season schedule will feature a 16-game Spring Season and a 16-game Fall Season. Within each season, every club will play the other seven opponents home and away, plus two additional matchups. The Spring Season Champion and Fall Season Champion will each earn a spot - and semifinal hosting rights - in The Championship, the league's four-club postseason tournament.

The remaining two postseason spots will go to the two clubs that collect the most combined points over the course of the overall 32-game competition (Spring and Fall Seasons).

"Over the years, our intense split-season competition has produced the drama and excitement that fans crave," Sehgal said. "The 2017 season will be no different, and we can't wait to watch our clubs battle each other week in and week out."

New York enters the season as the defending champions after topping Indy, on penalty kicks, in The Championship Final last November.

To view the 2017 schedule in its entirety, click here .

