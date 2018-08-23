Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-61) at Round Rock Express (59-69)
August 23, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
Game #129: Nashville Sounds (67-61) at Round Rock Express (59-69)
Pitching Matchup: LHP Eric Jokisch (4-10, 4.37) vs. LHP Yohander Mendez (0-6, 5.26)
First Pitch: 7:05 CST
Radio: ALT 97.5 FM
TV: MiLB TV
From the Notes
Second Fiddle: The Sounds have entrenched themselves in the second place spot in the American Southern Division over the last two seasons. In the last two years the Sounds have spent 224 out of a possible 289 days in second place. They spent 131 days in second place last season and 93 this season.
Pen Pals: The Sounds' bullpen has been outstanding in August, posting a 2.15 ERA in 71 innings. Liam Hendriks leads the way with 13 straight scoreless outings while Danny Coulombe and Carlos Ramirez each have six straight. J.B. Wendelken also has tossed six straight scoreless outings, four with Nashville and two with Oakland.
Lopsided Of Late: Round Rock has defeated the Sounds in four straight games. It is the first time since 2014-2015 that one team in this series beat the other in four straight games. The Express upended the Sounds in their final two meetings of 2014 and then in their first four match ups against one another in 2015.
A Little Extra: Franklin Barreto collected three extra-base hits last night, two doubles and a home run. It was the first multi-double game for Barreto since he had two with Double-A Midland on August 27, 2016. It was the first time in his career Barreto had three extra-base hits in the same game.
