Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-60) at Round Rock Express (58-69)

Game #128: Nashville Sounds (67-60) at Round Rock Express (58-69)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Raul Alcantara (5-4, 4.91) vs. RHP Adrian Sampson (5-4, 4.02)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

From the Notes

Playoff Push: With 13 games remaining in the 2018 regular season, Nashville's playoff hopes are still alive. At 9.0 games back of Memphis, the Sounds' elimination number is five. Any number of Memphis wins and Nashville losses equaling five would eliminate the Sounds from playoff contention. The Sounds and Redbirds play each other eight more times (August 24-27, August 31-September 3).

Sheldon's Steady Rise: After a slow start to the season in which he hit .141 (10-for-71) in April and .218 (22-for-101) in May, third baseman Sheldon Neuse has found his groove at the plate. Neuse hit .306 (30-for-98) in June and .306 (34-for-111) in July, and has hit .324 (24-for-74) in 18 games in the month of August. After the All-Star break, Neuse is hitting .342 (52-for-152) with 28 RBI, 18 runs scored and 13 extra-base hits.

Streaking Again: Sheldon Neuse has hit safely in seven straight games. Since August 14, he's hitting .407 (11-for-27) with 5 RBI, 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run and 1 triple. Neuse has hitting streaks this season of 15 games, 9 games, two 7-gamers, 6 games and two 5-game streaks.

Snapped Streaks: The Sounds had a couple of long streaks snapped last night when Franklin Barreto's on-base streak came to an end at 22 games and BJ Boyd's 13-game hitting streak also came to a halt.

Fowler's Fiery August: Outfielder Dustin Fowler has been red hot for the majority of August. In 16 games this month, he's hitting .435 (30-for-69) with 16 runs scored, 7 RBI, 8 doubles and 2 triples. Fowler needs 10 more hits to get into the Sounds' top-10 for hits in a single month in the PCL era. The top monthly batting average in the PCL era is Vinny Rottino's .420 average in August of 2006.

