Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (67-59) at Round Rock Express (57-69)

Game #127: Nashville Sounds (67-59) at Round Rock Express (57-69)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Daniel Mengden (4-1, 3.27) vs. RHP Chris Rowley (1-3, 4.18)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

On the Road Again: Tonight's game in Round Rock is the start of a 10-game, three-city road trip for the Sounds. It's the final road trip of the season for the squad that is 28-32 away from First Tennessee Park. Following the three-game set in Round Rock, the Sounds travel to Memphis for four and New Orleans for three.

Joyce Joins Again: A's outfielder Matt Joyce joins Nashville on a Major League rehab assignment beginning tonight. The 34-year-old Joyce was placed on the disabled list on July 7 (retro to July 5) with a lumbar strain. In 63 games with Oakland this year, Joyce is hitting .203 (39-for-192) with 30 runs scored and 13 RBI. He spent three games with Nashville on a rehab assignment in mid-June and hit .500 (6-for-12) with 2 runs scored and 2 doubles.

Barreto's Six-Gamer: Infielder Franklin Barreto is on a season-best six game hitting streak. The 22-year-old is hitting .409 (9-for-22) with 5 runs scored, 7 RBI, 2 home runs, 1 double and 1 walk.

Mengden's Roll: Tonight's starter, Daniel Mengden, has been on a roll in his last three starts. In starts against Sacramento (August 5), Colorado Springs (August 11) and Round Rock (August 16), Mengden is 2-0 with a 1.89 ERA (19.0 IP/4 ER). He has 17 strikeouts and only three walks during those three starts. Prior to the Sacramento start, Mengden had the shortest outing in his career on July 30 in Salt Lake City. He allowed four runs on five hits and threw 41 pitches in 2/3 of an inning.

Garcia's 30/20 Push: Outfielder Anthony Garcia's two doubles Sunday night put him at 29 on the season. He hit his 20th home run of the season on Saturday. The last Sounds players to have 30+ doubles and 20+ home runs in a single season was in 2011 when Taylor Green had 36 doubles and 22 home runs.

