Nashville Sounds at Reno

News Release

Barreto in Bunches: Franklin Barreto's hits have come in bunches lately. He is currently on a six-game hitting streak with multiple hits in all six games. He has four two-hit games and two three-hit games. During the six-game streak he is batting .538 (14-for-26) with six runs, three doubles, a triple, two home runs, and three runs driven in. The streak of consecutive multi-hit games for Barreto is the longest of its kind for any Sounds hitter this season, surpassing the five straight Joey Wendle posted from July 6-13.

No Love From Lefties: Today the Sounds will face a left-handed starter for the 15th time this season. They are 5-9 in such contests on the year. Opposing lefty starters have compiled a 6-4 record with a 3.25 ERA in 74 2/3 innings against Nashville. The Sounds are batting just .234 (64-for-274) against left-handed starting pitchers with 11 doubles and nine home runs.

Sounds Like Seven: The Sounds jumped out to a 7-0 lead after one inning last night. The seven-run inning was the fifth time they had posted seven runs in an inning this season and the second time they did so in the first inning. Nashville also put up a seven spot in the first inning of their game at Iowa on June 2nd.

Offensive Outburst: Nashville erupted for a season-high 15 runs last night and matched a season-high with five home runs. The 18 hits were the second-most in a single game this season behind only the 19 they hit at Fresno on May 18.

