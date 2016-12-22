NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series Driver Joey Gase To Appear at Racing Night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series driver Joey Gase will appear during Racing Night at the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Jan. 7 when the team hosts the St. John's IceCaps at 7 p.m.

Gase is a professional stock car driver, known for his No. 52 Donate Life car. He began racing in at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in 2001 and became the youngest driver to win the track modified B championship at La Crosse Fairground Speedway in 2007. He made his first start in NASCAR's Nationwide Series at Iowa Speedway in 2011 and will be driving in this year's Daytona 500.

Gase began advocating for Donate Life and organ, tissue and eye donation after having to make the decision to donate his mother, Mary Jo's, organs when she passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2011. His car is adorned with the face of his mother and others who have donated organs and he regularly does appearances to promote awareness for Donate Life. He was awarded the Comcast Community Champion Award in 2015 for his work in organ donation.

As part of his appearance at the Crunch, Gase will drop the puck on Jan. 7. He will also be available for autographs in Memorial Hall during the first intermission.

The Crunch are offering a Fast Lane Four-Pack to Racing Night on Jan. 7. For $80, fans will receive four tickets to the game and four specialty pucks. Anyone who purchases the Fast Lane Four-Pack will also be entered into a raffle for four weekend passes to the annual Highbank Holdup 100 at Fulton Speedway April 28 and April 29 and four pit passes to NASCAR at The Glen at Watkins Glenn International Aug. 3 through Aug. 6.

Single game tickets for Racing Night will also be available for $20. A portion of the proceeds from the Fast Lane Four-Pack and the single game tickets will benefit the Central New York Eye and Tissue Bank.

