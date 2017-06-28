Napa Silverados Join Pacific Association of Professional Baseball

News Release

Napa Silverados team owner Bruce Johnston, who has been testing Napa's appetite for professional baseball over the past six months, has decided to commit the team to joining the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs starting next June.

"It's obvious to me that Napans are ready and willing to support a professional baseball team," said Johnston, a Napa resident for the past decade. "I thank Napa for embracing the idea of using baseball to build community spirit and bring affordable family fun to the Valley's great communities. I formally notified the League on 6/28/17 that I will move forward in bringing professional baseball to Napa"

Johnston has been busy signing up founding sponsors such as Downtown Joe's Pub and Restaurant and official sponsors such as PPI Engineering, a vineyard design and consulting company in Napa. He continues to discuss potential sponsorship and advertising opportunities with a number of other local companies, and hopes to reach out to the entire Napa Valley business community over time.

"Our sponsors see that supporting affordable summer entertainment is good, not only for business, but also good for local families looking for safe and fun community-sponsored activities to share. We continue to try to identify additional advertisers and sponsors as their participation is critical to the success of the team. That is the only way the concept of Independent/ Non- Affiliated baseball works"

"I want the Napa Silverados to become a vital part of Napa Valley," said Johnston, who envisions crowds of up to 600 for weekend games and 300 for weekday contests with the Sonoma Stompers, Vallejo Admirals, San Rafael Pacifics and Pittsburg Diamonds. The league is also working to add a sixth team in time for the 2018 season.

Johnston anticipates the new team will play an 80-game (home and away) season from June through August at Storm Field on the Napa Valley College campus, where he will make improvements to seating and other amenities.

Home games will feature ballpark style food, beer and wine, souvenirs, easy public transportation options, plenty of parking, room for kids to play, autographs by professional players, free or reduced admission for local youth baseball and softball teams, the possibility of jobs and internships for local residents and celebrity appearances.

Community nonprofit groups and schools will benefit from team donations and in game exposure for their causes, while local sponsors will benefit from recognition at games, programs featuring local businesses, advertising on fencing, naming rights, public address announcements, radio advertising, social media promotional opportunities, media coverage, between-inning appearances, uniform logos and player appearances around town

