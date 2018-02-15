Nantel, Shaw Assigned to Colorado

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, announced today that forwards Julien Nantel and Brady Shaw have been assigned to the Eagles by the team's AHL affiliate, the San Antonio Rampage. Nantel has notched two goals and two assists in five games with Colorado this season, while Shaw has generated nine goals and 11 assists in 25 contests with the Eagles.

In addition to his time with Colorado, Nantel has collected six goals and one assist in 41 games with the Rampage. In total, the 21 year-old has amasses 11 goals and four assists in 100 AHL games with San Antonio.

Shaw has seen action in three AHL games with the Rampage this season, netting one goal during that stretch.

Nantel and Shaw are both expected to be in the line-up as the Eagles continue their seven-game road trip with a match-up against the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, February 16th at 7:05pm MT at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.

