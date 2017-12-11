News Release

All-Time Series at WesBanco Arena: Nailers 40, Royals 40

Stylish Sunday to End the Week:

The Wheeling Nailers played four games in five days for the second time this season last weekend, and both of those stretches have concluded with victories. On Sunday afternoon, Wheeling faced a Reading squad, who was also playing for the fourth time during the week. Despite being outshot 15-8 in the first period, the Nailers were able to pounce on their chances, jumping out to a 2-0 lead. Hunter Fejes rushed in with a wrist shot from the right circle, and Cody Wydo got credited for a goal that the Royals scored on themselves. During the final minute of the middle frame, Wydo fired the puck in the net himself, burying a breakaway attempt. The visitors put the finishing touches on their 5-1 win with two more tallies in the third period, as Dylan Zink converted on the power play, and Fejes added his second of the contest. Sean Maguire kept Reading at bay with 32 saves, beating John Muse, who made 31 stops.

Stuck in Cincinnati's Storm:

The Reading Royals have played since their 5-1 loss to Wheeling, but the final outcome was the same, as they fell 4-3 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night at US Bank Arena. Reading's Chris McCarthy netted the first goal of the night, then tallied later in the game, but the second marker trimmed the Cincinnati lead to 3-2, as the Cyclones struck for three straight goals. The scorers were Brandon McNally at 10:53 of the first period, Rob De Fulviis at 2:26 of the middle frame, then Shawn O'Donnell at 8:52 of period two. The most crucial goal of the tilt came with under 30 seconds to go in the second period, when Justin Danforth scored on a breakaway for Cincinnati, making the score 4-2 at the time. Nick Luukko lit the lamp with 6:38 left, but the Cyclones were victorious, 4-3. Jonas Johansson was the winning goaltender with 27 saves, while Mark Dekanich took the loss with 20 stops.

Another Big Milestone Checked off:

The 2017-18 Nailers have been busy adding to their history, particularly last week. After earning their 500th win at WesBanco Arena and dishing out their 10,000th assist all-time, another magical number was achieved. The 5-1 triumph over the Royals was the 900th in Wheeling history, as the team had 166 wins as the Thunderbirds and 734 and counting as the Nailers. The 900 victories are the second most in ECHL history, as the South Carolina Stingrays hold the top spot with 969 wins thus far. Toledo has 925 wins between the Storm and Walleye, however, there was a two-year gap between the end of the Storm and the start of the Walleye. Two more milestone numbers will be hit in the very near future. Wheeling will play its 1,800th game in team history on December 15th in Reading, while the 6,000th goal in team history sits just 17 away.

