Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, January 28

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Wheeling Nailers (22-14-3-0, 47 Pts.) vs. Brampton Beast (21-14-2-3, 47 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(22-14-3-0, 47 PTS, T-3rd North, T-6th East)

140 GF, 118 GA

PP: 21.1% (38-for-180), 6th

PK: 75.5% (123-for-163), 27th

8-F-Nick Sorkin (11 goals, 24 assists, 35 points in 34 games)

26-D-Kevin Schulze (7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 35 games)

17-F-Jordan Kwas (15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points in 39 games)

11-F-Cody Wydo (15 goals, 15 assists, 30 points in 38 games)

9-F-Christian Hilbrich (12 goals, 16 assists, 28 points in 39 games)

23-F-Garrett Meurs (13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points in 38 games)

29-G-Sean Maguire (8-5-1 record, 2.69 GAA, .908 Sv% 15 games)

BRAMPTON BEAST

(21-14-2-3, 47 PTS, T-3rd North, T-6th East)

140 GF, 144 GA

PP: 19.5% (29-for-149), 9th

PK: 86.5% (147-for-170), 3rd

97-F-David Vallorani (18 goals, 28 assists, 46 points in 40 games)

61-F-David Pacan (21 goals, 16 assists, 37 points in 35 games)

13-F-Brandon Marino (10 goals, 25 assists, 35 points in 40 games)

17-F-Brandon MacLean (15 goals, 17 assists, 32 points in 33 games)

11-F-Luke Pither (10 goals, 22 assists, 32 points in 25 games)

4-D-Tim Billingsley (3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points in 30 games)

31-G-Zachary Fucale (14-7-2 record, 3.00 GAA, .900 Sv% in 26 games)

Head to Head

Season Series: Beast 3, Nailers 2

Season Series at WesBanco Arena: Nailers 1, Beast 1

All-Time Series: Nailers 12, Beast 6

All-Time Series at WesBanco Arena: Nailers 4, Beast 3

High Five for Another Win

The Wheeling Nailers continued their winning ways on Friday night at WesBanco Arena, as the Quad City Mallards became the team's latest victim. Wheeling had to claw its way back from a deficit for the second time in the week, as Quad City jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead. The comeback began with 3:33 remaining in the first period, when Cody Wydo tipped in a Kevin Schulze point shot, while the Nailers were playing on the man advantage. The tying goal came 1:02 into the middle frame on a Ross McMullan wrist shot from the top of the left circle. Nick Sorkin put the home team ahead at the 8:36 mark of period two, as he battled his way through a high stick, sliding in a shot from the right side. Two more insurance markers came during the third period. First, Darryl Lloyd returned to the lineup, and banged in a centering pass from Jordan Kwas. Finally, Wydo got a second redirection goal, giving the contest its 5-2 score. Sean Maguire held down the fort in the crease, making 25 saves on 27 shots.

Not Much Getting Through

The Brampton Beast were involved in a magnificent goaltending duel on Friday night, as they clashed with the Kalamazoo Wings at Wings Event Center. Oddly enough, the game had some offensive feel to it early on, as both teams turned on the red light during the opening five minutes of play. The first player to find the twine was Brampton's Connor Crisp, who scored his sixth goal in 11 games at the 2:23 mark. Kalamazoo had an answer 1:57 later, and it came in the form of Justin Taylor's 20th tally of the season. From there, the night belonged to the netminders. Zachary Fucale turned away 38 of the 39 shots he faced for the Beast, including a first period penalty shot by Dajon Mingo. On the other end, Joel Martin made 35 saves on 36 shots. The game progressed to a shootout, where one of six shooters was successful. That shooter was Tanner Sorenson in round two, as the Wings were victorious, 2-1.

Pushing Ahead With Power

One of the keys to the Nailers 5-2 win on Friday night was the performance of their special teams, but more specifically, their power play. Wheeling took full advantage of Quad City's inability to stay out of the penalty box, cashing in on four of seven attempts with the man advantage. Two of the power play goals were scored by Cody Wydo, who snagged the team lead with six markers on the man advantage this season. Nick Sorkin picked up a goal and two helpers, running his point streak to five games, while raising his power play point total to a team best 15. The Nailers have scored at least one power play goal in six consecutive contests, going 13-for-34 during that time for a 38.2% success rate. Wheeling's 21.1% clip on the man advantage ranks sixth in the ECHL, but its 38 power play goals are tied for second in the league, trailing Toledo, who leads the way with 41. A disciplined effort by the Nailers limited the Mallards to just two chances on the power play, and both were successfully killed off.

Positioning on the Line

Third place in the North Division will be up for grabs when Wheeling and Brampton take the ice on Saturday night, as the races heat up in the standings during the second half of the season. The Nailers are enjoying an excellent month of January, as they have gone 8-2-1 in their last 11 tilts (dating back to New Year's Eve) to climb eight games over .500 for the first time during the 2016-17 campaign. Friday's win was Wheeling's 14th of the year on home ice, which ranks fifth in the ECHL, while times have gotten better on the road, thanks to three straight triumphs. Brampton's month of January has gone in the opposite direction, as the Beast are 3-6-2 in their last 11 games (also dating back to New Year's Eve). Both squads maintain a two-point lead over fifth place Adirondack, while looking up at Reading, who has a two-point lead for second place. Manchester has a nine-point advantage at the top of the division, while Elmira is 22 points behind in the basement.

Crossing the Midway Mark

Saturday night marks the sixth of 11 head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Beast this season, as well as the third of six battles at WesBanco Arena. The two division rivals haven't seen each other since the middle of December, when Brampton swept a two-game weekend set on home ice with identical 4-2 scores. Prior to that, Wheeling had earned at least one point in each of the three contests to start the year, falling in overtime in the season opener, before sweeping a home-and-home series in the middle of November. Beast leading scorer David Vallorani has been the most productive player in the first five games played, as he has racked up four goals and nine points, while teammate Luke Pither also has nine points, with three of them coming via goals. The Nailers have been led by Kevin Schulze, who collected seven points - all of which were in the November games. After Saturday, Brampton will return to town for games on February 15th and 17th, which will be part of a three-game collision course in six days.

