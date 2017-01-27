Nailers Surge Past Mallards 5-2

January 27, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
WHEELING, W.Va. - Cody Wydo scored twice and added an assist as the host Wheeling Nailers (21-14-3) ripped off five unanswered goals- including four on the power play- on the way to a 5-2 victory over the Quad City Mallards (21-18-2) Friday night.
The Nailers' recovery from a 2-0 deficit started when Wydo's tip-in brought Wheeling back within one at 16:27 of the first period. Just one minute and two seconds into the second period, Ross McMullan tied the score by wristing home the Nailers' only even strength goal from the left wing circle. Nick Sorkin broke the 2-2 deadlock from close range at 8:36 of the second. Darryl Lloyd scored the fourth Nailer goal from the slot at 8:06 of the third period. Another Wydo tip-in capped off the night for Wheeling at 11:25 of the third.
The evening began in a much different fashion. Nolan LaPorte gave the Mallards a 1-0 lead from the side of the net at 3:46 of the first period. Kevin Gibson's drive from the right point then stretched the gap to two at 13:41 of the first, but the Nailers would respond emphatically.
The Mallards return to action on the road tomorrow night against the Indy Fuel. The Mallards next play at home next Saturday night, February 4 at 7:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Members of the Chicago Blackhawks Ice Crew will perform ice clean-up duties and meet fans during that contest.
One of the winningest teams in all of minor league hockey, the Mallards competed in the United Hockey League from 1995 through 2007; in the International Hockey League in 2009-10; and in the Central Hockey League from 2010 through 2014. The Mallards' proud history has seen them capture the UHL's Colonial Cup Championship three times (1997, 1998, 2001) and secure that league's Tarry Cup four times (1998, 2000, 2001, 2002) for the best overall regular season record. In 2001, the Mallards made professional hockey history, recording their sixth consecutive season with 50 or more wins, a feat that has yet to be matched. The iWireless Center provides a unique environment for hockey and features one-of-a-kind seating areas such as the Nest for groups and functions and the exclusive Drake Club. For more information on the Quad City Mallards or for Mallards tickets go to www.myqcmallards.net. Fans can also follow the Mallards via Twitter at twitter.com/myqcmallards and on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/qcmallards.
