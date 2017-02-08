Nailers Sign Forward Mike Driscoll

February 8, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced the signing of forward Mike Driscoll.

Driscoll, 24, receives his second opportunity to play in the ECHL this season, following a three-game stint with the Norfolk Admirals in late January. Mike collected a goal and an assist in those three contests, as the Admirals posted a perfect 3-0-0 record against the Manchester Monarchs. The remainder of his season has been spent with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where Driscoll has produced five goals, four assists, and nine points in 26 games. This is the second professional season for the Milton, Massachusetts native, who skated with the FHL's Danbury Titans in 2015-16. Mike attended Babson College for four years, where he amassed 78 points in 111 games, with his best season coming as a junior, when he posted 25 points in 29 contests.

Mike Driscoll is expected to make his debut with the Nailers on Wednesday night, when the team begins its three-game road trip against the Idaho Steelheads at 9:10. Wheeling will play three home games next week. On February 15th, it's a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against Brampton at 7:05. On the 17th, Flat Screen Friday and Frosty Friday are the two promotions for a 7:35 game against Brampton. Finally, on Saturday the 18th, A Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night at 7:05 against Kalamazoo. Fans are invited to wear their favorite football team's jerseys, while having the chance to meet Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 8, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.