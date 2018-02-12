Nailers Shine in Orlando

February 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





ORLANDO, FL- The Wheeling Nailers enjoyed their time in the Sunshine State, and on Monday night, they picked up a second consecutive victory over the Orlando Solar Bears at Amway Center. Kevin Schulze scored twice and Riley Bourbonnais lit the lamp once, as Wheeling opened up a 3-0 lead in the second period, before Cody Wydo applied the finishing touches in the third. Adam Morrison turned aside 42 shots, lifting the Nailers to the 4-1 win.

After a scoreless opening stanza, the second period belonged to the Nailers, who turned on the red light three times. The first goal came at the 3:51 mark, when Riley Bourbonnais took a pass from Michael Turner, and proceeded to break through the defense, on his way to burying a wrist shot through Cal Heeter's legs. 3:09 later, Bourbonnais set up the second strike, pitching a pass out of the corner to Kevin Schulze, who roofed a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle. Schulze dented the twine a couple of times in the middle frame, swatting home the rebound of his own shot with 5:27 left on the clock for a 3-0 advantage.

Orlando spoiled the shutout bid at the 5:22 mark of the third period, thanks to J.J. Piccinich's wrist shot from the left circle. However, Wheeling was far from phased, as Cody Wydo put the finishing touches on the 4-1 win with an empty netter, running his point streak to 12 games.

Adam Morrison was spectacular in goal for the Nailers, earning the victory with 42 saves on 43 shots. Cal Heeter was the losing goaltender for the Solar Bears, as he gave up three goals on 21 shots.

The Nailers will return to WesBanco Arena for games coming up on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is Olympics Night, as well as a Frosty Friday, as Wheeling clashes with the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05. Saturday is Ladies Night, when the Nailers face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and the pregame wine tasting for $50. Wine tasting tickets are $25 for season ticket members. The next big promotional game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 10th. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 12, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.