Nailers Receive Reid Gardiner from Penguins

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers
News Release
Wheeling Forward is Tied for Third in Rookie Scoring
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. The Nailers have received forward Reid Gardiner from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Gardiner, 21, has had great offensive success with the Nailers this season. Despite missing five games due to a pair of AHL recalls, Reid is tied for third place in the ECHL in rookie scoring, as he has amassed 14 goals, 14 assists, and 28 points in 31 games. The Humboldt, Saskatchewan native hit the ground running when he first arrived in Wheeling, recording at least one point in each of his first ten games. Gardiner has scored multiple goals twice and multiple points seven times, while continuing to lead the team with four game winning goals. One of the game winners was scored in overtime against Toledo on November 10th.
Reid Gardiner and the Wheeling Nailers will play three home games this week. First up is a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against the Adirondack Thunder at 7:05. Then, it's a Frosty Friday against the Norfolk Admirals, also starting at 7:05. Finally, the highlight promotion of the weekend is Bricks & Kids Night on Saturday, when the first 2,500 fans in attendance receive an OYO Sports Figurine. That is also a 7:05 tilt against Norfolk.
To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
