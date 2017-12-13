Nailers Receive Players, Leading into Road Game

December 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers
News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a set of transactions, which all take effect immediately. The Nailers received forwards Freddie Tiffels and Troy Josephs, defenseman Ethan Prow, and goaltender Colin Stevens from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Tiffels, 22, was briefly returned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton earlier in the week, but was reassigned by Pittsburgh to the Nailers on Wednesday. Freddie collected one assist in each of Wheeling's three games over the weekend, raising his point total to ten in nine games with the club. The Cologne, Germany native has appeared in 14 games between the Nailers and AHL Penguins during his rookie campaign, recording four goals, seven assists, and 11 points.
Josephs, 23, is set to make his season debut, as he begins his first full professional campaign. Last season, Troy got his first taste of pro hockey, appearing in 13 regular season games and one postseason contest with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He picked up his first career point with an assist on March 25th at Lehigh Valley, then lit the lamp for the first time one week later against the Phantoms. The Whitby, Ontario native attended Clarkson University for four years. During that time, he amassed 30 goals, 37 assists, and 67 points in 134 games with the Golden Knights.
Prow, 25, is playing in his second professional season, after spending nearly all of his rookie campaign with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Ethan tallied one goal, 15 assists and 16 points in 59 games during his first full season with the AHL Penguins, after picking up one assist in five games at the end of the 2015-16 season. The Sauk Rapids, Minnesota native suited up in one game with the Nailers last year, dishing out a pair of assists against the Reading Royals on October 20th. Prior to turning pro, Prow attended St. Cloud State University for four years. During his time with the the Huskies, Ethan accumulated 19 goals, 80 assists, and 99 points in 149 games.
Stevens, 24, is coming off of his AHL debut, as he made 29 saves for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a 5-4 overtime win over the Milwaukee Admirals on December 1st. Colin began the 2017-18 campaign with the Nailers, going 2-0-1, with wins over Greenville and Cincinnati. The Niskayuna, New York native is in his third professional season, and has posted 27 ECHL wins with Wheeling, Manchester, and Tulsa. Prior to turning pro, Stevens attended Union College for four years. Colin had a winning record in all four years with the Dutchmen, and during his junior season, Union won the NCAA's National Championship.
