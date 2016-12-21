Nailers Receive Keevin Cutting from Indy

December 21, 2016 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has received defenseman Keevin Cutting to complete its future considerations deal with the Indy Fuel.

Cutting, 24, is playing his first season of professional hockey, which began in Slovakia, before he joined the Fuel in late November. Keevin appeared in seven games with Indy, where he registered two penalty minutes, four shots on goal, and was even or better in six of the seven. He played in 14 games for Poprad HK SKP, totaling one goal, four assists, five points, and 35 penalty minutes. Prior to turning pro, the Bracebridge, Ontario native played amateur hockey in both the Ontario Hockey League and Canadian Interuniversity Sport. Cutting spent five seasons in the OHL - all with the Owen Sound Attack, appearing in 327 games, accumulating 17 goals, 62 assists, 79 points, and 235 penalty minutes from 2008-13. He then went on to play at the University of New Brunswick for one year, before switching over to Ryerson University for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns. His university numbers were seven goals, 20 assists, 27 points, and 60 penalty minutes in 77 games.

Keevin Cutting is expected to join the Nailers for their 7:05 game on Thursday night against the Cincinnati Cyclones at WesBanco Arena. McDonald's presents $6 kids tickets, fans can wear an ugly Christmas sweater to the game to receive an $11 ticket, and Santa will be at the game. After the short break, Wheeling will return to home ice on New Year's Eve for a 6:05 game against the Elmira Jackals, presented by Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, Racetrack. $10 tickets will be available on Throwback Night, when the Nailers wear Thunderbirds jerseys. Bam Bam Sticks will be given away, and there will be a Wine Tasting Event as well. Holiday packs are still available, and may be purchased through the Nailers office only. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.