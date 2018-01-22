News Release

Nailers Receive Four from AHL Penguins Wydo, Tiffels, Taylor, Morrison Return to Wheeling, Stevens Loaned to Binghamton, Murray Traded to Kalamazoo WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a set of transactions, which all take effect immediately. Wheeling has received forwards Cody Wydo and Freddie Tiffels, defenseman Jeff Taylor, and goaltender Adam Morrison from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Nailers also loaned goaltender Colin Stevens to the Binghamton Devils, while trading forward Colin Murray to the Kalamazoo Wings.

Wydo, 26, recently played in the 2018 ECHL All-Star Classic, suiting up for the North Division, while also posting the second quickest speed during the Fastest Skater Competition, clocking in at 13.04 seconds. Cody has appeared in six games with the AHL Penguins this season, notching one assist. The Southgate, Michigan native's time with the Nailers continues to be extremely successful, as he has racked up 14 goals, 19 assists, and 33 points in 28 games. Wydo's 1.18 points per game ranks first on the squad. In parts of four seasons with Wheeling, Cody has amassed 68 goals, 81 assists, and 149 points, suiting up in 166 regular season contests.

Tiffels, 22, recorded one assist in six games during his most recent stint with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, running his season totals to two points in 11 games at the AHL level. Freddie has experienced strong play in his time with the Nailers, tallying four goals, eight assists, and 12 points in 15 games. This is the Cologne, Germany native's rookie season as a pro, following three years of college hockey with the Western Michigan University Broncos. Tiffels was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Taylor, 23, is a rookie blueliner, who has appeared in three games with the Penguins this season, after skating with the team in six games last spring, following the end of his four-year college career with the Union College Dutchmen. Jeff has one assist in the AHL thus far, but has six points to his credit in Wheeling, collecting two goals and four assists in 14 contests. The Clifton Park, New York native is also a former NHL draft pick, as Pittsburgh called his name during the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Morrison, 26, was originally acquired by the Nailers in a trade with the Rapid City Rush. Adam has won each of his last three starts with Wheeling, defeating the Manchester Monarchs, Fort Wayne Komets, and Adirondack Thunder. Thus far this season, the White Rock, British Columbia native has posted a 5-7-0 record, with a 3.03 goals against average, and a .907 save percentage.

Stevens, 24, earns his second PTO in the AHL, after earning a victory with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on December 1st against Milwaukee. Colin has appeared in seven games with the Nailers this season, going 2-2-2, with a 3.57 goals against average, and an .898 save percentage. This is the Niskayuna, New York native's third professional season. Stevens previously played with the Manchester Monarchs and Tulsa Oilers.

Murray, 28, registered one assist in nine games with the Nailers, after starting the season with the SPHL's Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. This will be his third stint in Kalamazoo.

The Nailers will play their next three games on the road, as they visit the Manchester Monarchs on Friday at 7:00, then the Worcester Railers on Saturday at 7:05 and Sunday at 3:05. Wheeling will then return to WesBanco Arena for a seven-game homestand, starting on January 24th with a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against the Kalamazoo Wings. Highlight games during the homestand include Princesses & Pirates Night on January 27th, Faith & Family Night on January 28th, and 90's Night on February 2nd, starring Alfonso Ribeiro.

