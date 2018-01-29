Nailers Pull into First Place Tie

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers and Manchester Monarchs are tied for first place in the North Division once again. Wheeling got revenge on Manchester on Sunday afternoon, led by another fantastic game by Reid Gardiner, who racked up two goals and an assist. Cam Brown returned to the lineup, and netted the game winning goal, giving him a seven-game goal streak. Adam Morrison made 27 saves for his ninth win in his last 12 starts.

The Nailers got off to a good start, scoring a couple of goals in the first period. The opening strike came 6:05 into the game, when Cody Wydo led Reid Gardiner down the right side of the ice. Gardiner used his speed to blaze past the defense, before wiring a shot into the left side of the net. 3:43 later, Gardiner returned the favor to Wydo, as he hopped a pass into the slot, where Wydo pounded in a one-timer.

One goal was scored in the middle frame, as the Monarchs closed the gap to one with a 4-on-4 tally. Justin Agosta slid the puck to Alexx Privitera at the top of the right circle. Privitera patiently waited for traffic to set up in front, before driving a slap shot off of the left post and into the cage.

51 seconds into the third period, Wheeling regained its two-goal advantage. Garrett Meurs won a puck battle along the end boards, before feeding Cam Brown, who slammed in a one-timer. Michael Doherty's floater from the slot brought Manchester to within one, before Gardiner applied the final dagger, blazing in a one-timer from the right circle, which was set up by Nick Sorkin, as the Nailers were victorious, 4-2.

Adam Morrison improved to 7-0-1 in his last eight starts, picking up the win with 27 saves on 29 shots. Charles Williams took the loss for the Monarchs, allowing four goals on 30 shots.

The Nailers will play two more home games at WesBanco Arena next weekend. Friday is 90's Night, Starring Alfonso Ribeiro, plus the Nailers will wear special jerseys for the 7:05 tilt against the Indy Fuel. Saturday night is a Beach Party, featuring a Nailers Sunglasses Giveaway for the 8:05 face-off against the Fort Wayne Komets.

