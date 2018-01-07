Nailers Pick up a Point in Norfolk

News Release

NORFOLK, VA- The Wheeling Nailers earned a point in their first game of the 2018 calendar year, but came up short in Wednesday's game against the Norfolk Admirals. Christian Horn scored three goals, including the overtime winner for the Admirals, who got a 44-save performance from Ty Reichenbach in a 3-2 win at Norfolk Scope Arena. Kevin Schulze and Riley Bourbonnais were the goal scorers for Wheeling.

The Nailers dominated the play in the first period, outshooting the Admirals, 19-6. However, the lone goal of the stanza was scored by Norfolk on the man advantage. Don Olivieri worked the puck to the left side of the slot, where Christian Horn was able to slide a shot along the ice and into the back of the net.

Wheeling turned the score into its favor in the early stages of the middle frame. At the 21-second mark, Nick Sorkin and Troy Josephs battled the puck to the front of the net, and were eventually helped out by Kevin Schulze, who stepped up from the blueline. Schulze was the goal scorer, as he chipped a shot from the top of the crease into the top-right corner of the cage. The tally was the quickest for the Nailers to start a period this season. 2:32 later, Wheeling took the lead. Riley Bourbonnais skated onto a home run pass by Dan Milan, and proceeded to drill a shot into the left side of the goal. Jeremy Beirnes collected his first point as a Nailer with the secondary assist.

Norfolk pulled even at the 38-second mark of the third period, Nicholas Miglio cruised down the left side and took a shot on goal. Colin Stevens made the save, but the rebound got booted out to Horn, who punched in the tally.

The score stayed tied until the 22-second mark of overtime, when the Admirals emerged victorious, 3-2. Horn spun off of a defender on the right side of the offensive zone, then drove into the slot, where he completed his hat trick with a backhand shot into the left side of the cage.

Ty Reichenbach earned the win in goal for Norfolk, turning aside 44 of the 46 shots he faced. Colin Stevens received the overtime loss for Wheeling, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

