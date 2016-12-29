Nailers Loan Doug Carr to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. Wheeling has loaned goaltender Doug Carr to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who have signed him to a professional tryout agreement. The Nailers have also traded defenseman Kyle Flemington to the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for future considerations.

Carr, 27, is playing in his third professional season and first with the Nailers. He has appeared in 17 of the first 27 games for Wheeling, posting an 8-7-1 record, a 3.31 goals against average, and an .889 save percentage. Doug's strongest stretch came at the end of October, when he won back-to-back starts against the Kalamazoo Wings, making 45 saves in a 3-2 shootout victory the first night, then turned away 22 of 23 shots in an 8-1 thumping the following evening. That performance earned him CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors, and also led to a run in which he posted a 5-1-0 record over the course of six starts. Prior to coming to Wheeling, the Hanover, Massachusetts native played one season each for two other ECHL clubs - the Colorado Eagles and Manchester Monarchs, compiling a 20-18-5 mark. Carr attended the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, and was part of the school's run to the Frozen Four in 2013.

Flemington, 24, is currently playing in his first professional season in North America, after spending two seasons with the Edinburgh Capitals of the EIHL. Kyle has appeared in 19 games thus far this season, totaling one goal and 27 penalty minutes. He scored his goal on December 2nd, snapping a 2-2 tie in the early stages of the third period in what turned out to be a 5-4 Nailers win over the Utah Grizzlies. Historically, the Parkhill, Ontario native has been a defensive defenseman, who has a physical side to his game, as he eclipsed 100 penalty minutes three times in junior hockey and once in Europe.

The Wheeling Nailers will play two games this weekend, starting on Friday, when they visit the Reading Royals at 7:00. On Saturday, Wheeling returns home for a 6:05 game on New Year's Eve against the Elmira Jackals, presented by Wheeling Island Hotel, Casino, Racetrack. $10 tickets will be available on Throwback Night, when the Nailers wear Thunderbirds jerseys. Bam Bam Sticks will be given away, and there will be a Wine Tasting Event as well. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, packages, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

