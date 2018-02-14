Nailers Loan Cam Brown to Springfield Thunderbirds

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has loaned forward Cam Brown to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Brown, 24, is enjoying a tremendous rookie season, as he ranks tied for second on the team with 44 points - a total which puts him in a tie for third place among ECHL rookies. Cam hit the ground running in a Wheeling uniform, notching six points in his first three games, including a three-point night in his WesBanco Arena debut. While he had great success at the start of the year, the native of Natick, Massachusetts has performed even better since the start of the calendar year. Brown posted a nine-game point streak from January 5th through February 2nd, and has collected at least one point in 17 of his last 21 games. Part of the nine-game point streak was a seven-game goal streak, which is tied for the second longest streak in the league this season.

Cam got his first taste of pro hockey at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, when he piled up seven points in nine games with the Adirondack Thunder. Prior to that, Brown attended the University of Maine for four years. The forward produced 23 goals, 83 assists, and 106 points in 146 games with the Black Bears.

Cam Brown becomes the 14th member of the 2017-18 Nailers to earn time in the American Hockey League this season.

The Nailers will return to WesBanco Arena for games coming up on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is Olympics Night, as well as a Frosty Friday, as Wheeling clashes with the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05. Saturday is Ladies Night, when the Nailers face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and the pregame wine tasting for $50. Wine tasting tickets are $25 for season ticket members. The next big promotional game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 10th. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

