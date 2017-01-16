Nailers Loan Brett Stern to AHL Penguins
January 16, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction. Defenseman Brett Stern has been loaned to the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Stern, 24, receives his first opportunity to play in the AHL, as he skates in his second full professional season. Prior to the transaction, Brett had appeared in 106 consecutive regular season games with the Nailers and 132 straight overall, when the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs are included in the totals. The Lino Lakes, Minnesota native has been an incredibly popular both in the dressing room and with the fan base, as he took home the Player's Player Award and Fan Favorite Player of the Year Award for Wheeling during his rookie campaign. Thus far this season, Brett has appeared in 34 games, accumulating six goals, 13 assists, and 19 points. He is on pace to shatter his numbers from last year, as he needs just one goal and four assists to do so. Stern lit the lamp in each of his two most recent games with the club, and he has produced at least one point in five of his last six contests.
Brett Stern could make his AHL debut as early as Monday afternoon, when the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton visit the Syracuse Crunch. Stern is the ninth member of the 2016-17 squad to see time at both the ECHL and AHL levels.
The Wheeling Nailers have started their all-star break, and will return to action in Norfolk on Friday at 7:30. Wheeling will have three home games next week. The first will be a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against Toledo on January 25th. Next up will be Flat Screen Friday and Frosty Friday on January 27th against Quad City. Finally, Pittsburgh Penguins Night highlights the week, starring Pascal Dupuis, when the Nailers face Brampton on January 28th. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.
