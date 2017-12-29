Nailers Loan Adam Morrison to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

News Release

Colin Stevens Activated from Injured Reserve

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has loaned goaltender Adam Morrison to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Morrison, 26, was acquired by the Nailers in a trade with the Rapid City Rush on November 22nd. He has appeared in nine games with Wheeling, posting a 2-7-0 record, a 3.04 goals against average, and a .900 save percentage. Adam has allowed four goals or fewer in all nine of his starts, including three outings with two goals against. His highest save total came in a 3-2 victory against the Indy Fuel, when he turned aside 35 of 37 attempts. The White Rock, British Columbia native is currently playing in his sixth professional season - all of which have featured time in the ECHL. Morrison is 51-47-16 in 199 career appearances in the league, with a 2.79 goals against average, a .911 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

In a separate move, the Nailers have activated goaltender Colin Stevens. Stevens was placed on injured reserve (effective December 5), after playing in three games with Wheeling and one with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Colin has gone 3-0-1 in his four starts, earning wins against Greenville and Cincinnati in the ECHL, while knocking off Milwaukee in the AHL. The Niskayuna, New York native is playing in his third professional season, after suiting up with the Manchester Monarchs and Tulsa Oilers during his first two campaigns. Stevens has earned 28 career wins.

The Wheeling Nailers will return from the holiday break with a road game in Fort Wayne on Friday at 8:00, before playing twice at home to close out the 2017 calendar year. First up is Youth Hockey Night on Saturday at 7:05 against Toledo, then Indy comes to town for a 6:05 tilt on New Year's Eve, which features $10 tickets on a Pack the House Night.

The next big promotional game is Bricks & Kids Night on January 13th. The first 2,500 fans will receive an OYO Sports Figurine. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and holiday packs, call (304) 234-GOAL.

