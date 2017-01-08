Nailers Extend Home Point Streak to Six Games

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers extended their point streak at home to six games in a row on Sunday afternoon, but unfortunately, were unable to celebrate a victory. Wheeling fell behind the Cincinnati Cyclones, 2-0, before Garrett Meurs and Gage Quinney knotted the score. However, at the 1:09 mark of overtime, Jaynen Rissling's second goal of the afternoon provided the difference, as Cincinnati prevailed, 3-2 at WesBanco Arena.

The Nailers had a challenging start, as Cincinnati skated out to a 2-0 lead on two goals in a span of 1:44. The first marker came at the 9:59 mark. Shane Walsh gobbled up a loose puck in center ice, and breezed in on the right side of the offensive zone. He proceeded to let a wrist shot go from the circle, finding the twine along the ice. Tally number two came on the man advantage. Walsh gained the zone, before dropping a pass to Jaynen Rissling, who hammered in a slap shot from high in the zone.

The second period was a better one for Wheeling, as it pulled to within a goal, thanks to a late strike. Kevin Schulze wound his way around the back of the goal, before feeding a pass into the right circle. The recipient was Garrett Meurs, who took the pass, and roofed a wrist shot into the top-right corner of the cage for his team-leading 13th goal of the season.

With 13:09 left in regulation, the Nailers pulled even, which ultimately earned them a point in the contest. Cody Wydo set up Brett Stern, who let a wrist shot go from just inside of the blueline. The shot sailed wide, but landed right on Gage Quinney's tape at the side of the net. Quinney quickly turned, and tucked the puck home for the equalizer.

Three frames of hockey weren't enough to determine a winner, as the battle continued into overtime. At the 1:09 mark of the extra session, the visitors picked up the bonus point. Peter Leblanc broke away with an attempt, but got denied on a big save by Sean Maguire. However, the rebound sat out for Rissling, who punched in his second of the day to punctuate a 3-2 Cyclones win.

Mark Visentin backstopped the victory in goal for Cincinnati, as he made 29 saves on 31 shots. Sean Maguire suffered the overtime setback for Wheeling, stopping 16 of the 19 shots he faced.

The Nailers have a busy week ahead, as they will play four games in five days, beginning with a WesBanco Winning Wednesday against the Toledo Walleye at 7:05. Wheeling's other home game during the week will be on Saturday Night against the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:35. Saturday is Star Wars Night, which features appearances by Star Wars Characters, while the Nailers take the ice in Jedi jerseys. Additionally, there will be a backpack giveaway for kids. Another exciting promotion in January is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on the 28th, starring Pascal Dupuis. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

