Nailers, Cyclones Game Saturday Postponed; Friday's Game Will be Played
February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release
WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced that the Saturday, February 17th game against the Cincinnati Cyclones has been postponed.
This weekend, the City of Wheeling and WesBanco Arena are expected to be hit by flooding, forcing the game to be moved to a later date.
The game will be made up on Tuesday, March 27th at 7:05.
The Ladies Night promotion has been moved to the Friday, March 9th game.
Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may use those tickets for the March 27th game, or exchange them for any remaining 2017-18 regular season home game, for tickets of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. In order to make the exchange, fans must bring their tickets to the Wheeling Nailers Office at 1100 Main Street on the 3rd Floor, or to the WesBanco Arena box office.
Friday night's game between the Nailers and Komets is on as scheduled, starting at 7:05.
For more information, please call the Nailers at (304) 234-GOAL.
