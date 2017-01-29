Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, January 29

Wheeling Nailers (23-14-3-0, 49 Pts.) at Kalamazoo Wings (20-18-1-3, 44 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(23-14-3-0, 49 PTS, 3rd North, T-5th East)

144 GF, 118 GA

PP: 21.1% (39-for-185), 7th

PK: 75.9% (126-for-166), 26th

8-F-Nick Sorkin (11 goals, 26 assists, 37 points in 35 games)

26-D-Kevin Schulze (7 goals, 27 assists, 34 points in 36 games)

17-F-Jordan Kwas (15 goals, 16 assists, 31 points in 40 games)

11-F-Cody Wydo (15 goals, 15 assists, 30 points in 39 games)

9-F-Christian Hilbrich (13 goals, 16 assists, 29 points in 40 games)

23-F-Garrett Meurs (13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points in 39 games)

31-G-Doug Carr (10-8-1 record, 3.48 GAA, .884 Sv% in 20 games)

KALAMAZOO WINGS

(20-18-1-3, 44 PTS, 5th Central, T-9th West)

116 GF, 139 GA

PP: 12.7% (23-for-181), 23rd

PK: 80.8% (126-for-156), 20th

93-F-Justin Taylor (20 goals, 16 assists, 36 points in 40 games)

21-F-Lane Scheidl (14 goals, 13 assists, 27 points in 42 games)

9-F-Tanner Sorenson (12 goals, 14 assists, 26 points in 42 games)

24-D-Blake Kessel (8 goals, 18 assists, 26 points in 26 games)

15-D-Eric Kattelus (5 goals, 18 assists, 23 points in 36 games)

26-F-Tyler Biggs (6 goals, 11 assists, 17 points in 35 games)

49-G-Joel Martin (14-10-3 record, 3.06 GAA, .907 Sv% in 28 games)

Head to Head

Season Series: Nailers 4, Wings 1

Season Series at Wings Event Center: Nailers 2, Wings 0

All-Time Series: Nailers 23, Wings 22

All-Time Series at Wings Event Center: Nailers 11, Wings 10

Perfect Performance for the People

The Wheeling Nailers had their fourth largest attendance of the season on Saturday night, as 4,128 fans came to WesBanco Arena for Pittsburgh Penguins Night, as Wheeling took on the Brampton Beast in a key divisional game. The first goal was scored with 1:56 remaining in the first period, when Jarrett Burton gave a pass to Nick Sorkin, before getting it back, and drilling in a shot from the left circle. The Nailers added to their lead in the middle frame, thanks to a shorthanded strike by Tyler Currier, which was set up by Darryl Lloyd. In the third period, Wheeling completed the goal scoring cycle with a power play marker - Burton's second of the net, which came off of a one-time feed from Gage Quinney. Christian Hilbrich tacked on one more tally for a 4-0 final score. Sean Maguire earned his second shutout of the season, denying all 25 shots he faced, as he defeated fellow NHL Draft Pick Zachary Fucale.

They Also Beat the Beast

The Kalamazoo Wings also clashed with the Brampton Beast in their last game, which took place on Friday night at Wings Event Center, before Brampton made the treck down to West Virginia. In a weekend where goaltending shined against the Beast, Joel Martin stood tall for the Wings, despite surrendering a goal to Connor Crisp just 2:23 into the match. Justin Taylor brought Kalamazoo even 1:57 later, as he pocketed his team-leading 20th goal of the season. Zachary Fucale matched Martin save-for-save, and was even forced to squash a penalty shot attempt by Dajon Mingo with 2:35 left in the first period. Regulation and overtime were unable to settle anything, as the tilt progressed to a shootout. Martin was unbeaten on three Brampton attempts, and he received the only goal he needed in the second round from Tanner Sorenson. Shots on goal were 38-36 in favor of the Wings.

What a Year It's Been

Exactly one year ago, the Nailers welcomed a new member to their organization, as Jeff Christian made his debut behind the bench, serving as the club's assistant coach under then head coach David Gove. Wheeling posted a 4-1 victory in Elmira, and began to go on a run which saw them surge up the Eastern Conference Standings and into the playoffs. From that point to the end of the regular season, the Nailers had a phenomenal 21-7-5 record. Christian led the team to a pair of playoff series wins, and was then named head coach during the summer. On Saturday night, Jeff earned his 23rd regular season win as head coach, matching Gove's total from 2015-16. Christian reached that number in five fewer games, and has directed his squad to a 23-14-3 mark in 40 contests. His .613 points percentage is fourth in team history, trailing Doug Sauter (.670), Pat Bingham (.649), and Larry Kish (.636). Jeff will stand across the way from Nick Bootland on Sunday afternoon, who has 334 wins as the bench boss for Kalamazoo.

A Clean Sweep at Home

WesBanco Arena has treated Wheeling extremely well in 2016-17, and that success was highlighted during the month of January, as a three-game week closed out the home portion of the monthly schedule. The Nailers won all four games in front of their home fans this week, edging Toledo 7-6 in overtime on Wednesday, plucking Quad City 5-2 on Friday, and blanking Brampton 4-0 on Saturday. Wheeling posted a 5-1-1 record at home over the course of the month, and enters Sunday's January finale with an 8-2-1 mark in 11 games. On the season, the Nailers have gone 15-5-3 on home ice, which puts them three wins away from locking up a winning record in the Ohio Valley. Friday's game featured a milestone moment, as it was the 500th regular season home win in team history. However, 489 of the now 501 victories have taken place in Wheeling, as the Nailers won 11 home games in Johnstown during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, and one home game at Pittsburgh's Mellon Arena in 2002. Wheeling will look to even its road record on Sunday afternoon.

Back to the Central

Sunday afternoon marks the sixth of ten head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Wings this season, as well as the third of five battles at Wings Event Center. Kalamazoo is a popular destination for Wheeling, who just made a trip to Michigan on January 15th, and will be back again on Friday night. The Nailers have fared well in the season series, coming out on top in four of the five games, including both on the road. The two clubs split a home-and-home series two weeks ago, with the Wings taking the opener 5-1 at WesBanco Arena, before Wheeling answered with a 5-2 triumph the following night in Kalamazoo. The Nailers have recorded two of their three hat tricks this season against the Wings and all three against Central Division clubs, with the most recent one being Christian Hilbrich's two weeks ago. Wheeling has played three of its four matches this week against Central Division clubs, but starting on Thursday, it will play four straight contests against four different divisions.

