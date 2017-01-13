Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot, January 13

January 13, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





Nailers at Walleye Game Day Snap Shot

Wheeling Nailers (17-12-3-0, 37 Pts.) at Toledo Walleye (26-7-0-1, 53 Pts.)

WHEELING NAILERS

(17-12-3-0, 37 PTS, 5th North, 10th East)

108 GF, 96 GA

PP: 17.5% (25-for-143), 11th

PK: 76.5% (104-for-136), 27th

26-D-Kevin Schulze (6 goals, 23 assists, 29 points in 32 games)

23-F-Garrett Meurs (13 goals, 11 assists, 24 points in 31 games)

17-F-Jordan Kwas (11 goals, 13 assists, 24 points in 32 games)

8-F-Nick Sorkin (9 goals, 14 assists, 23 points in 27 games)

11-F-Cody Wydo (9 goals, 12 assists, 21 points in 31 games)

14-F-Tyler Currier (6 goals, 12 assists, 18 points in 33 games)

29-G-Sean Maguire (5-4-1 record, 2.87 GAA, .898 Sv% in 10 games)

TOLEDO WALLEYE

(26-7-0-1, 53 PTS, 1st Central, 1st West)

136 GF, 95 GA

PP: 23.5% (35-for-149), 1st

PK: 82.9% (92-for-111), 19th

12-F-Tyson Spink (15 goals, 20 assists, 35 points in 34 games)

27-F-AJ Jenks (13 goals, 20 assists, 33 points in 32 games)

10-F-Shane Berschbach (7 goals, 24 assists, 31 points in 33 games)

16-F-Tyler Sikura (13 goals, 13 assists, 26 points in 31 games)

86-F-Evan Rankin (14 goals, 10 assists, 24 points in 32 games)

11-D-Nolan Zajac (5 goals, 19 assists, 24 points in 34 games)

35-G-Jake Paterson (16-5-1 record, 2.45 GAA, .913 Sv% in 22 games)

Head to Head

Season Series: Nailers 3, Walleye 2

Season Series at Huntington Center: Nailers 1, Walleye 1

All-Time Series: Walleye 32, Nailers 30

All-Time Series at Huntington Center: Walleye 19, Nailers 8

Wednesday was a Winner

The Wheeling Nailers picked up another big win on Wednesday night, when they defeated the Toledo Walleye, 5-2 at WesBanco Arena. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw in the opening stanza, before Toledo scored the first goal in the early stages of period two. Wheeling drew even just before the midway mark of the hockey game, as Jordan Kwas rifled home a power play goal for his 11th tally of the season. At the 7:10 mark of the third period, the Nailers took their first lead of the night, when Tyler Currier potted his first goal with the team. 38 seconds later, the advantage was extended, thanks to Gage Quinney, who got his own pass back to finish off the scoring rush. The Walleye trimmed their deficit to one shortly after, but with 4:12 to go, the two-goal margin was rebuilt, as Christian Hilbrich buried a breakaway attempt. Ryan Segalla tacked on one more insurance marker into an empty net for the 5-2 final score. Sean Maguire made 31 saves in the win, climbing over .500 for the first time this season.

Tough Team for Toledo

The Toledo Walleye suffered their seventh regulation loss of the season on Wednesday night, when they dropped a 5-2 decision in Wheeling. Three of Toledo's seven defeats have come at the hands of the Nailers, including two at WesBanco Arena. Wednesday's loss came despite the fact that the Walleye scored the opening goal on a redirection by Evan Rankin off of Nolan Zajac's initial shot. Wheeling responded by potting five of the next six tallies, with the other Toledo goal going to Mathew Santos on a wrist shot from high in the slot. With Jake Paterson battling an illness, Toledo turned to Steve Racine between the pipes, and he managed to make 27 saves on 31 shots in his first start with the club. The other teams who have beaten the Walleye this season are the Atlanta Gladiators, Quad City Mallards, Alaska Aces, Brampton Beast, and Kalamazoo Wings (shootout).

Holding Serve at Home

The wheels on the bus will go 'round and 'round for the first time in 2017 on Friday, as the Nailers make their way to Toledo. Wheeling just completed a four-game homestand, which was nearly perfect, as the club posted a 3-0-1 record, earning seven out of eight possible points. The Nailers have collected at least one point in each of their last seven games at WesBanco Arena - a streak which began with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the Fort Wayne Komets on December 16th. Wheeling has crossed the midway mark of its home regular season, and has posted a 12-4-3 record to this point. The 12 home victories are sixth most in the ECHL, with Florida and Idaho leading the way at 14 each. The Walleye are tied for the fewest home games played in the league, as they enter Friday having taken the ice at Huntington Center just 14 times. Despite that, Toledo has collected 11 wins in front of its home fans, posting an 11-2-1 mark. The Nailers will be looking to put the brakes on a six-game road skid.

A Trade for the Moon

It has only been two days since Wheeling and Toledo last hit the ice, but both clubs have had a busy week when it comes to transactions. On Friday, the Walleye made a trade, acquiring forward Nathan Moon from the Wichita Thunder. Moon, a 2008 draft pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins, is a sixth year pro, who has recorded 17 points in 31 ECHL games this season. Toledo also added Daniel Gentzler, who was playing for the SPHL's Macon Mayhem. The Nailers made three roster moves on Thursday, as they got Garrett Meurs and Doug Carr back from the AHL, while forward Milos Bubela was traded to the Orlando Solar Bears. Meurs played in one game for the Milwaukee Admirals, while Carr won his lone start for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Back on Wednesday, Jarrett Burton made his season debut with Wheeling, dishing out an assist on Jordan Kwas' goal to start the scoring for the Nailers. Burton became the 30th player to suit up in a game for the Nailers this season. Moon and Gentzler will be the 31st and 32nd players to take the ice for the Walleye, after JP LaFontaine became number 30 on Wednesday night.

We're in the Lead at the Half

Friday night marks the sixth of ten head-to-head meetings between the Nailers and Walleye this season, as well as the third of five battles at Huntington Center. After dropping the series opener at home, Wheeling has won three of the next four matches, and all three of the victories have featured multiple goal margins. The last two games were played at WesBanco Arena, and the Nailers stomped Toledo, 6-0 and 5-2. The most recent contest played in Northwest Ohio was the only one that ended with a one-goal difference, as the Walleye prevailed 4-3 on December 27th. Wheeling has won once in Toledo thus far this season, and will be looking for its first campaign with multiple victories in that city since 2013-14. After Friday, the two nearby rivals will still play once more in January on the 25th in West Virginia, before the Nailers return to T-Town for a two-game weekend set on February 24th and 25th.

