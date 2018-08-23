Nailers Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2018 preseason schedule, in addition to two changes in the 2018-19 regular season schedule.

For the fifth consecutive preseason, the Nailers will play a two-game series against their closest geographical opponent, the Cincinnati Cyclones. Each team will get one home game in the set, which starts at WesBanco Arena on Friday, October 5th at 7:05. The clubs will travel to U.S. Bank Arena the following day for a 7:35 face-off on Saturday, October 6th.

The rivalry between the Nailers and Cyclones is entering its 16th season, and the all-time series has been nearly even. The Cyclones hold a slim 64-61 edge entering 2018-19, which will feature eight regular season games - five in Cincinnati and three in Wheeling. Head-to-head meetings during the upcoming campaign will carry extra significance, as the Nailers and Cyclones will be playing in the same division for the first time since 2014-15, when Wheeling edged Cincinnati by three points for the final playoff spot in the group.

The Nailers have also announced two changes to their regular season schedule. The game originally scheduled on Wednesday, November 28th in Kalamazoo will now be played on Tuesday, November 27th at 7:00 at Wings Event Center. The game originally scheduled on Friday, February 22nd in Cincinnati will now be played on Thursday, February 21st at 7:35 at U.S. Bank Arena.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2018-19 regular season on October 13th, when they visit the Norfolk Admirals. Wheeling's first home game will take place on November 3rd against the Indy Fuel. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley. For information on season tickets, group tickets, flex plans, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

