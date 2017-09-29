Nailers Announce 2017 Training Camp Schedule

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their schedule for training camp, which begins on October 2nd at WesBanco Arena.

Players will first arrive in Wheeling on Sunday, October 1st, when they will meet their teammates, as well as the Nailers staff, in preparation for the first on-ice session. That session will take place on Monday, October 2nd, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 3rd, Wednesday, October 4th, and Thursday, October 5th are all non-game days, so the team will hit the ice for practice at 10:00 a.m. The game day skate on Friday, October 6th will also occur at 10:00 a.m. Practices are open to the public, who may enter through the main entrance at WesBanco Arena, and are asked to remain in the seating bowl while instruction takes place on the ice. Coaches and players will be available for the media following each practice.

Both preseason games will be played at home, as the Nailers will clash with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, October 6th at 7:05 and Sunday, October 8th at 5:05. Prior to the day of the game, fans can get free tickets for the preseason games by visiting the Nailers office at 1100 Main Street on the third floor, or by calling (304) 234-GOAL. Preseason tickets will be $5 at the WesBanco Arena Box Office, on wheelingnailers.com, and on the day of the game through the Nailers office.

The 2017-18 regular season begins on the road for the Nailers, who will visit the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 13th and 14th. The 26th home opener in Wheeling takes place on Saturday, October 21st at 7:05, when Cincinnati returns to town. Opening Night will feature a fan fest, which will include a performance by the band "Hit Play." Single game tickets are available for purchase, as well as season tickets, flex plans, and group tickets.

The 2017 Wheeling Nailers Training Camp Roster will be announced on Monday, before the team takes the ice for the first time. Rosters will be available at WesBanco Arena that day as well.

2017 Training Camp Schedule

Mon. Oct. 2nd 3:00 PM First Practice

Tue. Oct. 3rd 10:00 AM Practice

Wed. Oct. 4th 10:00 AM Practice

Thu. Oct. 5th 10:00 AM Practice

Fri. Oct. 6th 10:00 AM Game Day Skate

7:05 PM Preseason Game #1 vs. Cincinnati

Sat. Oct. 7th 10:30 AM Practice

Sat. Oct. 8th 3:05 PM Preseason Game #2 vs. Cincinnati

