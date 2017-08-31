Nailers Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule

News Release

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2017 preseason schedule, in addition to one change in the 2017-18 regular season schedule.

For the fourth consecutive preseason, the Nailers will play a two-game series against their closest geographical opponent, the Cincinnati Cyclones. This year, both games will take place at WesBanco Arena. The puck drops for the preseason opener on Friday, October 6th at 7:05, and the two teams will meet again two days later for the finale on Sunday, October 8th at 5:05.

The rivalry between the Nailers and Cyclones is entering its 15th season, and the all-time series has been nearly even. The Nailers hold a slim 60-59 edge entering 2017-18, which will feature six regular season games - four in Wheeling and two in Cincinnati. All four head-to-head games in 2016-17 were decided by one goal, and ten of the last 12 head-to-head clashes since 2014-15 have been decided by one goal, including four overtime contests. Both teams have six wins during that span.

The Nailers have also announced one change to their regular season schedule. The game originally scheduled on Saturday, February 10th in Orlando will now be played on Monday, February 12th at 7:00 at Amway Center. That will conclude a three-game series against the Solar Bears, as well as Wheeling's first visit to Orlando since January of 2013.

The Wheeling Nailers will begin the 2017-18 season with two road games against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on October 13th and 14th. The home opener at WesBanco Arena takes place on October 21st at 7:05, when the Nailers and Cyclones do battle with two points on the line.


