WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have completed their future considerations trade with the Orlando Solar Bears. Wheeling has acquired forward J.C. Campagna. In a separate transaction, goaltender Adam Morrison has been loaned to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Campagna, 24, completes the deal between Wheeling and Orlando, which previously saw the Nailers acquire Chris Francis and Michael Turner in exchange for Hunter Fejes. J.C. has appeared in 27 ECHL games thus far this season, suiting up with the Adirondack Thunder and Orlando Solar Bears. He has amassed six goals, 17 assists, and 23 points, while posting a +8 rating. The rookie forward quickly racked up six points in his first three games of the year with Adirondack, and also hit the ground running with a pair of assists in his debut with the Solar Bears. Campagna got his first taste of professional hockey at the end of the 2016-17 campaign, when he posted ten points in 16 games with the Thunder, after finishing school at the University of Prince Edward Island.

"J.C. Campagna is a good rookie, who is producing at almost a point-per-game pace, and plays with a good mix of size and skill," said Nailers Head Coach Jeff Christian. "We are excited to get him, and he has a nice local tie, as he lives in the Columbus area. We have already gotten a lot from the trade with Orlando, and we are happy to acquire J.C."

J.C. was born in Dallas, Texas, but later moved to Ohio, where he went on to play for the Ohio Blue Jackets U16 Team. That earned him the chance to play in the Ontario Hockey League, where he spent parts of three seasons as a member of the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes. Campagna's best season of junior hockey took place during the 2013-14 season, when he poured in 21 goals, 24 assists, and 45 points with the Quebec Major Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats. After finishing his junior career, the 6-foot-4 forward went to school for three years, attending St. Thomas University and then the University of Prince Edward Island.

Morrison, 26, has won each of his last three starts for the Nailers to begin the 2018 calendar year. Adam made 33 saves in a 7-4 win over Manchester last Friday, 39 saves in a 4-2 victory over Fort Wayne on Sunday, and 37 saves in a 6-3 triumph over Adirondack on Wednesday. For the season, the White Rock, British Columbia native is 5-7-0, with a 3.03 goals against average, and a .907 save percentage. This is his second PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Nailers have two home games coming up this weekend, as they host the Norfolk Admirals on Friday and Saturday, with both contests starting at 7:05. Friday night is a Frosty Friday, while Saturday is Bricks & Kids Night. The first 2,500 fans at Saturday's game will receive an OYO Sports Figurine. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

