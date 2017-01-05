Nailers Acquire Goaltender Kent Patterson from Atlanta

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has acquired goaltender Kent Patterson from the Atlanta Gladiators, in exchange for future considerations.

Patterson, 27, was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, following the first of two seasons of junior hockey with the USHL's Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. After that, Kent went on to play four years of college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he won 44 games, including 28 during his senior campaign of 2011-12. From there, the Plymouth, Minnesota native turned pro, spending two seasons in the Avalanche organization with the AHL's Lake Erie Monsters and CHL's Denver Cutthroats. In 2014-15, Patterson made his way to the ECHL, suiting up with the Orlando Solar Bears and Gwinnett Gladiators. He posted nine victories that year, then improved the following season, when he went 14-13-4 in 32 appearances. Thus far this season, Kent has skated with the Atlanta Gladiators and Rapid City Rush, earning two wins with each squad.

The Wheeling Nailers will play both of their games on home ice this weekend. First, on Friday night, the Nailers will go to battle with the Toledo Walleye at 7:35. That will be a Flat Screen Friday presented by The Highlands, as well as a Frosty Friday. Then, on Sunday, Wheeling clashes with Cincinnati at 5:05 on a Family Funday, featuring McDonald's $6 kids tickets and a post game skate with the team. The next big promotional night takes place on January 14th, when the Nailers will take the ice in Jedi uniforms on Star Wars Night. Then, on January 28th, Pascal Dupuis will be at WesBanco Arena as part of Pittsburgh Penguins Night. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

