Nagle Named Goaltender of the Month

News Release

Toledo, OH - Goaltender Pat Nagle went 7-1-1 in the month of November and today was selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goalie of the Month.

Nagle appeared in nine games for the Walleye in the month of November going 7-1-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage. The Bloomfield, Michigan native didn't suffer his first loss of the season until November 23 at Fort Wayne opening November with a 6-0-1 record prior to that game. Three times in the month he finished with over 30 saves including a season-high 36 on November 11 vs. Wheeling. Nagle capped his terrific month with a 3-1 win at Brampton on November 26 with 26 saves on the 27 shots he faced.

The 30-year-old currently leads all ECHL goaltenders with twelve wins (12-1-2-0 record) while he ranks sixth with a 2.36GAA to go along with a .916 save percentage. Nagle is his ECHL career has appeared in 238 games with a record of 135-60-26, 11 shutouts, 2.60GAA and .912SVP. Prior to turning professional, he spent four years at Ferris State University with a 45-42-11 record with a 2.32GAA and .916SVP. Nagle was a CCHA First Team All-Star in the 2010-11 season when he had a 2.02GAA and .923SVP.

