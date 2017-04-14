Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Rose\\"s Home Run Not Enough in 5-2 Loss

News Release

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Matt Rose launched a two-run home run, but the long ball stung Myrtle Beach Friday in a 5-2 loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Daniel Salters kicked off the scoring in the fourth inning, launching a two-run home run over the left field wall to make the score 2-0 in favor of Lynchburg (3-6).

Salters was hit by a pitch with one out in the sixth, and two batters later, Jodd Carter walked to put runners on first and second. Anthony Miller then crushed a three-run shot the other way over the left field wall to give Lynchburg a 5-0 advantage in the sixth inning.

Lynchburg starter Jared Robinson (1-1) was strong in five shutout frames. The right-hander scattered four hits, walked two and struck out two to earn the win.

With the score still 5-0 in the bottom of the sixth, Trent Giambrone singled with one out. Matt Rose then smashed his second home run of the season to bring the Pelicans within three runs at 5-2.

Brock Hartson worked three innings of shutout baseball in relief for the Hillcats to lock down his first career save.

Saturday's 7:05 p.m. contest features Pelicans' RHP Casey Bloomquist (0-1, 4.50 ERA) against Hillcats RHP Shaio-Ching Chiange (0-1, 3.38 ERA). Coverage begins on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn at 6:50. Saturday's game will be broadcast on WWMB CW21 and MiLB.tv beginning at 7:00.

The Pelicans will be wearing commemorative jerseys in honor of Special Olympics Night. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the first 5,000 fans receive a 2017 magnet schedule. Following the game, all fans can enjoy a Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza presented by East Coast Pyrotechnics Fireworks.

The 2017 season is the 19th season for the Pelicans franchise and third as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For information on tickets to see the Pelicans in 2017, please call (843) 918-6000, e-mail info@myrtlebeachpelicans.com, or visit www.MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.

