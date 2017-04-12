Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Myrtle Beach Falls 5-1 in Series Finale

News Release

LILLINGTON, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' offense mustered just one run in Wednesday's rubber match, a 5-1 loss to the Buies Creek Astros at Jim Perry Stadium.

An error allowed Buies Creek's (6-1) first baseman Dexture McCall to reach to begin a scoreless second. A Pat Porter single advanced McCall to third before a Christian Correa RBI ground out put the Astros ahead 1-0.

The score would stay that way until the fifth. Myrtle Beach (4-3) starter Thomas Hatch (0-1) got the first two outs before Jason Martin singled to right. After Myles Straw walked, Kyle Tucker laced a two-run double down the left field line. McCall followed with an RBI single to increase the advantage to 4-0.

Hatch gave up four runs, three earned, in 4.2 innings. The right-hander struck out five against two walks but suffered the loss.

Meanwhile, Buies Creek starter Akeem Bostick (1-0) cruised through six shutout innings. The Florence, S.C. native yielded just two hits while fanning six against one walk to earn the win.

With Bostick out of the game for reliever Ralph Garza in the seventh, Daniel Spingola tripled with two outs. Matt Rose then lined an RBI single to right to put the Pelicans on the board at 4-1. A Tyler Alamo double put runners on second and third with two outs, but Myrtle Beach could not cash in any further in the frame. Alamo was the lone Bird to finish with multiple hits.

With the score still 4-1, Martin walked with one out in the eighth. A Straw single pushed Martin to second, and two batters later, McCall singled through the hole at second base to increase the advantage to 5-1.

Astros reliever Nick Hernandez got the final four outs for his second save of the season, sealing a series win for Buies Creek.

Myrtle Beach returns home for a seven-game slate that opens up play in 2017 at TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. The first of four contests against the Lynchburg Hillcats pits LHP Justin Steele (0-1, 2.25 ERA) against Hillcats RHP Triston McKenzie (1-0, 1.59 ERA).

