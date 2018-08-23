Myrtle Beach Pelicans: Game Notes, August 23 at Winston-Salem

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans bid for a series win in Thursday's 7 p.m. contest at the Winston-Salem Dash. RHP Erick Leal (1-1, 1.30 ERA) starts for the Birds against Winston-Salem RHP Alec Hansen (0-0, 3.60 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

MILLER'S GEM LEADS TO TWIN BILL SPLIT

Tyson Miller fired a complete game in Wednesday's doubleheader finale to lead Myrtle Beach to a 6-1 victory after the Pelicans fell to Winston-Salem 3-2 in the opener. The right-hander matched a career-high with eight strikeouts, and yielded just one run on two hits. In a 1-1 game, Christian Donahue led off the fifth with a solo home run. Luis Ayala notched an RBI double in the sixth inning before the Birds tacked on three in the seventh to go up 6-1. In game one of the doubleheader, Winston-Salem plated one in the first and two in the second. Wladimir Galindo's RBI single in the fourth and Zach Davis' RBI single in the fifth cut the deficit to 3-2. However, Myrtle Beach could get no closer. Jose Paulino and Bailey Clark combined for 4.1 shutout innings out of the bullpen.

THUS, OUR TURN IS ENDED

Myrtle Beach was officially eliminated from the postseason on Wednesday, ending a seven-season playoff run that had matched a Carolina League record (2001-07 Kinston Indians). The Pelicans has not missed the postseason since 2010, and Myrtle Beach is now one defeat away from its first losing season since the Birds went 58-82 (.414) during that 2010 campaign.

SABOTEURS

Over the last 19 games, Myrtle Beach starting pitchers have ceded three earned runs or less 18 times. During that span, the club's starters have pitched a total of 92.0 innings, yielding 34 earned runs on 69 hits for a 3.33 ERA. The Birds' bullpen has started to heat up recently as well; After posting a 6.38 ERA due to 13 runs, all earned, on 27 hits in 18.1 frames in the seven games from August 2-11, Pelicans relievers have allowed just seven runs, five earned, on 35 hits in 42.2 innings (1.05 ERA) over the last 10 contests.

SURROUNDING THE 10s

During the month of August, the Birds are batting just .214/.286/.285 to post a .571 OPS, far below their league-worst mark on the season of .635. Over the first 20 games of August, Myrtle Beach has mustered just 25 extra-base hits. The Pelicans are also a woeful 29-for-148 (.196) during the month with runners in scoring position, plating a total of 54 runs (2.7 per game) in August.

(FLICKS CHIN)

The Pelicans have taken two of the first three games of their series with Winston-Salem. Thus, no matter what happens in Thursday's series finale, Myrtle Beach is assured at least a series split. This marks the fourth set in a row the Birds have either won or split a series, the club's longest since a season-best six straight from May 21-June 10. During that span, Myrtle Beach won 15 of 17 games, including nine in a row during the tail end of the stretch.

"WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT HIM?"

Over his last 10 games dating back to July 4, Erick Leal has surrendered just seven runs, five earned, on 15 hits in 34.0 innings for a 1.32 ERA. The right-hander has struck out 38 against seven walks during that span. Among the 93 Carolina League pitchers with a minimum of 50.0 innings this season, Leal leads the circuit in ERA (1.30) and places seventh in FIP (2.45). He ranks in the top 25 of the league in K-BB percentage (10th, 19.8 percent), strikeout rate (16th, 26.1 percent) and walk rate (24th, 6.3 percent). The Valencia, Venezuela native owns the third-highest fly ball rate (53.7 percent) in the league while boasting the second-lowest line drive rate (7.5 percent).

TIGHT TABLES

Over the Pelicans' last 28 contests, 24 have been decided by three runs or less, including a remarkable 19 by just one tally. In the 100 battles prior to this run, the Birds had played in just 20 one-run games. On the season, Myrtle Beach has played 83 games decided by no more than three runs, the second-highest total in the Carolina League. The Pelicans are 42-41 (.506) in those engagements. Seven of the Birds' last 10 contests have been decided by one score.

