Myers\\" Four Hits Not Enough, as Cardinals Fall

News Release

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - DH Wood Myers and 3B Irving Lopez combined to reach base eight times, but it was not enough, as the Greeneville Astros took their second in-a-row against the Johnson City Cardinals, 7-3, on Wednesday night at Pioneer Park.

With the loss, the Cardinals have dropped three straight and are now 7-7 on the year. Greeneville has now won four consecutive contests and saw their record improve to 9-4.

After an hour-and-four-minute rain delay to start the night, the Redbirds squeaked out to an early lead. Lopez (2-4, 3 R, BB) and Myers (4-4, BB) reached on singles and 1B Luis Bandes (2-5, 2B, RBI) slapped a base hit through the right side to score a run and put the Birds ahead, 1-0.

The lead did not last long, as the Astros utilized the long ball in the first and second. With one on and one out in the opening frame, 3B Adrian Tovalin (1-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) slashed a liner over the fence in right for a two-run dinger - his second of the year - to put Greeneville in front, 2-1. In the second, DH Colton Shaver (3-3, R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) whacked a 1-2 offering beyond the left-center field wall for a solo blast - the first hit and homer of this professional career - to make it a 3-1 affair.

Greeneville ballooned the lead up the five with a three-run fifth. With the bases full thanks to a pair of hit batters and a walk, C Oscar Campos (0-2, R, RBI, BB) lofted a sacrifice fly to center to score a run, giving the G-Stros a 4-1 edge. After another free pass, Shaver delivered again cranking a two-run single into left to put the Astros in front, 6-1.

Johnson City added a run in the seventh on a RBI from C Irving Wilson (0-4, RBI, BB) and a bases loaded walk to 2B J.D. Murders (0-4, RBI, BB, SO) in the ninth. Greeneville scored their final tally in the seventh on a RBI ground out by SS Joan Mauricio (1-3, RBI, BB, SO).

RHP Humberto Castellanos (3.2 IP, 4 H, R, ER, BB, 3 SO) earned the win in relief for Greeneville in his Appalachian League debut. The right-hander yielded just one run on four hits in 3.2 innings. Starter RHP Gerardo Bojorquez (4.1 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 4 BB, SO) lasted just 4.1 innings, allowing only one run.

Cardinals' RHP Edwar Ramirez (4.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO) struggled on Wednesday, issuing 13 baserunners in 4.2 innings and allowing six runs to suffer his second consecutive defeat.

Myers (4-4, BB) stole the show offensively, collecting a season-best and game-high four hits. This season against Greeneville, the left-handed swinger is now batting an other-worldly .631 (12-19). Lopez (2-4, 3 R, BB) reached base three times and scored all three of the Cardinals' runs. Bandes (2-5, 2B, RBI) added a pair of hits and a RBI in the defeat.

