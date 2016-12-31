Mychan's Hat Trick Propels Eagles to 4-1 Win over Aces

ANCHORAGE, AK. - Eagles forward Jesse Mychan collected his second hat trick of the season, while goaltender Clarke Saunders claimed his ninth straight win in net, as Colorado knocked off the Alaska Aces 4-1 on Friday.

Colorado raced out to a 1-0 lead just 3:08 into the contest when defenseman Sean Zimmerman fired a shot from the blue line through traffic and past Aces goaltender Kevin Carr, giving Zimmerman his first goal of the season.

Later in the first period, forward Casey Pierro-Zabotel led a shorthanded, 2-on-1 rush down the ice that culminated with Mychan tucking the puck into the back of the net from the crease to extend the Eagles lead to 2-0 with 9:39 remaining in the opening period of play. The goal was Colorado's eighth shorthanded tally of the season, tying the Eagles with the Fort Wayne Komets for the most shorthanded goals this season.

Moving into the second period, the Eagles would continue to light the lamp, as defenseman Jake Marto sparked a 2-on-1 rush that would again result in Mychan punching in a loose puck in the crease for his second goal of the game and 18th of the season, giving Colorado the 3-0 advantage just 4:47 into the middle frame.

Alaska would finally jump on the board when a failed clearing attempt in the Eagles zone led to a puck being snagged by Aces forward Ben Lake in the slot, which he would rifle past Saunders, slicing Colorado's lead to 3-1 with 12:16 left in the second period.

Mychan would complete his hat trick just 2:25 into the third period as he muscled his way into the Aces zone and snapped a wrister from the slot past Carr, giving Colorado the 4-1 lead, which the Eagles would defend until the final horn. Saunders turned aside 29 of Alaska's 30 shots for his 11th victory of the year, while Carr took the loss for the Aces, giving up four goals on 27 shots.

The Eagles continue their three-game series against the Alaska Aces in Anchorage, Alaska on Saturday, December 31st at 9:15pm MT.

